Sudan’s Bashir invited to attend Arab Summit in Amman

January 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Monday has received an invitation from King Abdullah II of Jordan to participate in the 28th Arab League Summit in Amman on March 29.

President Omer Hassan al-Bashir (AFP photo)

Last October, Jordan announced that it would host the 28th Arab League Summit after Yemen declined to host the annual meeting of the Arab leaders.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued two arrest warrants against President al-Bashir in 2009 and 2010 for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Darfur.

However, he has continued to travel freely in Africa, Arab countries and Asia, defying the ICC arrest warrants.

On Monday, al-Bashir received the personal envoy of King Abdullah and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Jawad Anani who handed him a written message from the Jordanian monarch pertaining to bilateral ties between the two countries.

Following the meeting, al-Bashir expressed his government’s keenness to promote bilateral relations between Khartoum and Amman to serve the interests of the two brotherly nations.

For his part, Anani pointed to Sudan’s effective and pioneering role towards issues in the region due to its distinct geographical location, saying the upcoming Arab League Summit aims to develop an Arab strategy to face the current problems.

He pointed to phenomenon of terrorism as one of these problems, saying the Arab-African relations would also be part of the Summit agenda especially as the region is witnessing unprecedented issues and challenges.

Meanwhile, Anani said the two sides agreed to hold a meeting for the Joint Ministerial Committee between the two countries in February, pointing the meeting would further relations between Khartoum and Amman.

He added the two sides also agreed that Jordon’s Port of Aqaba would be the main port for the Sudanese exports to Europe while Port Sudan shall serve as the starting port for the Jordanian exports to Africa.

