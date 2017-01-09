Jonglei claims over 12,000 cattle from Pibor-Likuangole

January 8, 2017 (BOR) – An estimated 12,000 heads of cattle that had been confiscated from two different attacks in Jonglei state by suspected Murle raiders, have been found in Likuangole village.

Jonglei State Governor Philip Aguer (AFP Photo)

Speaking at a public rally held in the Jonglei state capital, Bor Governor Philip Aguer said the South Sudanese army (SPLA) would be sent to the area to recover the stolen cattle to give its owners.

The army, he added, have been tasked to forcefully collect the confiscated cattle and arrest criminals who carried out the attack.

“As the government, we have agreed with the governor of Boma state that all our heads of cattle currently in Likuangole-that were raided in various places, including Gadiang and Jalle-must be brought by force”, said Aguer.

The governor said his administration rejected claims made by people in Pibor, stressing that military intervention will be the solution.

“The government in Juba has accepted this, the army will be sent to Likuangole. People in Boma state said they will collect and bring back these heads of cattle without military intervention, but this is not true, the army must be sent”, he added.

However, there was no clear time line stated by the governor as to when the army would leave for Boma state to undertake this operation.

The youth of Likuangole have been accused on several occasions of involvement in criminal activities within South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Last year, hundreds of children and heads of cattle from Ethiopian villages were taken by the youth of Likuangole, an issue that nearly brought cross border tension between South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Through the Ethiopian military intervention, several of the abducted children were rescued and returned to re-unite with their families.

