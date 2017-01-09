Sudan’s Bashir inaugurates military clothing factory



January 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Sunday opened a military clothing factory, a joint venture between Sudanese and Qatari ministries of defence and Turkish businessmen.

Founded in 2003 by the Sudanese Ministry of Defence and Turkish investors, SUR International Investment Company Ltd., was initially designed to fabricate the uniforms of the Sudanese army.

In June 2013, the Qatari Armed forces joined the project and provided the needed funds to transform the factory into an integrated military textile company able to produce all textile products of the military and police forces in Africa besides Middle East countries.

The Qatari State Minister for Defence Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, and the inauguration of the new facilities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President Omer al-Bashir vowed to continue providing all the needed support for SUR factory in order to achieve its goals and to cover the need of national armies in the region.

New production lines are scheduled to open next May. Besides covering the needs of the Sudanese army the SUR will export its production to Qatar, Turkey, Kenya and Somalia.

The visiting Qatari minister held a series of meetings with the Sudanese military officials. He was also received by President al-Bashir.

(ST)