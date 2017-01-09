 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 9 January 2017

Sudan’s Bashir inaugurates military clothing factory

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Omer al-Bashir (C), Qatar State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Khalid al Attiyah (L2)and the Turkish director general of SUR company attend the opening ceremony of SUR clothing factory in Khartoum, on January 8, 2017. (Ebrahim Hamid – Anadolu Agency Photo)
January 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Sunday opened a military clothing factory, a joint venture between Sudanese and Qatari ministries of defence and Turkish businessmen.

Founded in 2003 by the Sudanese Ministry of Defence and Turkish investors, SUR International Investment Company Ltd., was initially designed to fabricate the uniforms of the Sudanese army.

In June 2013, the Qatari Armed forces joined the project and provided the needed funds to transform the factory into an integrated military textile company able to produce all textile products of the military and police forces in Africa besides Middle East countries.

The Qatari State Minister for Defence Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, and the inauguration of the new facilities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President Omer al-Bashir vowed to continue providing all the needed support for SUR factory in order to achieve its goals and to cover the need of national armies in the region.

New production lines are scheduled to open next May. Besides covering the needs of the Sudanese army the SUR will export its production to Qatar, Turkey, Kenya and Somalia.

The visiting Qatari minister held a series of meetings with the Sudanese military officials. He was also received by President al-Bashir.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sexagenarian Sudan: How independent her celebrated independence 2017-01-07 03:37:29 By Trayo A. Ali On January first 2017 Sudan celebrated Sixty One anniversary of its Independence Day. Unfortunately, neither the political environment is pretty cozy nor the public mood is (...)

South Sudan: The reasons why regime change doesn’t work 2017-01-05 06:17:11 By Longar Mathiec Wol The problems that faces South Sudan are either made within or millions mile away and affect the innocent citizens of South Sudan. Regardless of the foil attempted coup (...)

Time for Museveni to reconsider his unlimited support for Kiir 2017-01-04 21:44:16 By Lako Jada Kwajok, President Museveni's persistence to prop up Kiir has been the subject of discussions in the South Sudanese intellectual circles, particularly among the Equatorians. It's (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)

South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.