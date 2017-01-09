 
 
 
Forgive to be forgiven, Bishop tells S. Sudan’s President

January 9, 2017 (JUBA) - The Archbishop of the Catholic Church Diocese of Juba, Loro Lokudu has urged South Sudan President, Salva Kiir to make forgivenes key in the national dialogue initiative.

JPEG - 18.9 kb
The Archbishop of Juba Diocese Lokudu Loro

The cleric made these remark during a prayer service he conducted at his residence of the South Sudanese leader in Juba on Saturday.

According to Bishop Lokudu, for reconciliation to commence and for people to have faith in the national dialogue process declared by the president, people must prioritize forgiveness as a starting point.

“I ask the president to pardon and forgive all political prisoners as well as others arrested for minor offenses, other who may have been arrested because of rumors mongering and propaganda,” he said.

Meanwhile, president Kiir appealed to all South Sudanese in and out of the world’s youngest nation to reconcile among themselves.

“I am determined to make the year 2017 a year of peace and reconciliation. I need all your support,” said the South Sudan leader.

He lauded the security service for playing cardinal roles that enabled South Sudanese celebrate Christmas and New Year peacefully.

“I want to thank my younger brother, General Michael Chiengjiek, the Minister of Interior and all the security sector ministers for the job well done,” president Kiir further told the gathering.

The prayers were for the New Year and for the president to have personal contact with people from different walks of life in the young nation.

A number of presidential advisors, ministers, community leaders, members of parliament and council of states, diplomats and representatives from the various United Nation agencies, attended the gathering.

(ST)

  • 9 January 08:39, by Son of Nuer

    Bishop you are right but killer Kiir will not accept that

Comment on this article



