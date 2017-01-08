Sudan’s DUP forms committee to meet with the ruling party

January 8, 2017 (CAIRO) - Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani Sunday has formed a liaison committee to negotiate with the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) on arrangements for the new era in the country.

Al-Mirghani, who left Sudan in 2013 to London for medical treatment, arrived in Cairo last August following controversial reports over his health conditions and that his doctors advised him to give up public work.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune Sunday, liaison committee rapporteur Hatim al-Sir Sikingo said the committee is composed of Ahmed Saad Omer, Al-Fatih Tag al-Sir, Gaafar Ahmed Abdalla, Hassan Mohamed Musaad, Magzoub Abu Musa and Abdel-Magid Abdel-Rahim.

According to Sikingo, the committee was sworn before Al-Mirghani in Cairo, saying the party’s leader handed over the members the guidelines for negotiations with the NCP including the commitment to the DUP constitution and the democratic values besides staying away from the aggressive alliances against the government.

He added the committee was also directed to layout demands for stopping the war, enhancing the democratic transition, allowing freedoms, promoting human rights, reforming the economic situation and establishing balanced foreign relations.

Sikingo pointed that al-Mirghani expressed confidence that the committee would achieve positive results that overcome previous political mistakes.

“Al-Mirghani told the committee members that all [political forces] have no option but dialogue and to establish new basis to serve the future?” said Sikingo.

He said the committee would meet with the NCP soon, pointing it would submit the outcome of its meetings to al-Mirghani to take the suitable decisions.

Sikingo pointed the move is not directly linked to the formation of the upcoming government, saying their political agenda is not confined to the distribution of cabinet posts but they seek to restore democracy.

It is noteworthy that the DUP was among the political parties that participated in the government-led national dialogue conference and approved the National Document.

The DUP left opposition ranks and joined the “broad-based” government of the NCP in December 2011, citing the “need to save the country,” in the words of al-Mirghani himself.

The decision of one of Sudan’s biggest opposition parties to join the government has triggered a party crisis, which has seen many DUP members tendering their resignations and others protesting in their home areas.

The party received three ministries in the federal cabinet and continues to serve under this allocation.

