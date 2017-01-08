 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 8 January 2017

Sudan’s RSF denies presence of foreign militia in N. Darfur gold area

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) -The government militia Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has dismissed statements by the minister of interior about the presence of armed militias at Jebel Amir gold mines in North Darfur State.

JPEG - 21.9 kb
Fighters from the Rapid Support Forces sit in an armed vehicle in Nyala, south Darfur, displaying weapons they say they captured from the Justice and Equality Movement rebels on May 13, 2015 (AFP Photo/Ashraf Shazly)

Interior Minister, Ismat Abdel Rahman Zein al-Abdin, on Wednesday 5 January has called for the intervention of the army to end the control of foreign militias over gold mines in North Darfur State.

"They are more than 3,000 heavily armed foreigners riding four-wheel-drive vehicles in the gold rich area, in addition to other foreigners the interior ministry was not able to count because of the ’overlapping tribal ties in Jebel Amir," said Minister Zein al-Abdin.

However, in statements to the official news agency SUNA on Saturday, RSF spokesperson Adam Saleh ruled out the presence of foreign militia in Jebel Amir.

"The Rapid Support Forces and the Sudan Armed Forces are present in Jebel Amir performing their national duties, and there is no foreign presence in the area," he told SUNA.

The spokesperson further said the RSF "managed to capture four vehicles loaded with gold and two trucks transporting illegal migrants in the desert, north-west of Dongola, on their way to Libya."

He added that the trucks were transporting 140 migrants.

The minister who was briefing the parliament about the security situation in Jebel Amir spoke about an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss the matter, and pointed that they have no presence in the largest gold artisanal production area.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sexagenarian Sudan: How independent her celebrated independence 2017-01-07 03:37:29 By Trayo A. Ali On January first 2017 Sudan celebrated Sixty One anniversary of its Independence Day. Unfortunately, neither the political environment is pretty cozy nor the public mood is (...)

South Sudan: The reasons why regime change doesn’t work 2017-01-05 06:17:11 By Longar Mathiec Wol The problems that faces South Sudan are either made within or millions mile away and affect the innocent citizens of South Sudan. Regardless of the foil attempted coup (...)

Time for Museveni to reconsider his unlimited support for Kiir 2017-01-04 21:44:16 By Lako Jada Kwajok, President Museveni's persistence to prop up Kiir has been the subject of discussions in the South Sudanese intellectual circles, particularly among the Equatorians. It's (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)

South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.