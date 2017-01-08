Sudan’s Communists and SPLM-N agree to escalate struggle for regime change

January 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North agreed to develop joint actions and to escalate peaceful struggle to achieve regime change in Sudan.

A photo extended to Sudan Tribune by the SPLM-N showing the group’s chairman Malik Agar (C), its secretary general, Yasser Arman (L), and Gen. Gagod Mukwar in Stockholm on 23 May 2015.

The agreement between the two left opposition groups comes a month after a positive impact of an electronic campaign by Sudanese youth activists for a civil disobedience to overthrow the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

"The two parties and other forces will work to unite all the different segments of the opposition in a flexible center able to cope with the daily activities and the escalation of the struggle to overthrow the regime and strengthen relations between all opposition forces," said a joint statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

The two disobedience campaigns of November and December 2016 have shown that the country was ready to support calls for regime change.

However, very quickly it was marred by the lack of unified and visible leadership and accusations that opposition groups taking part in the African Union mediated process want to take advantage of the campaign to get more concessions on the negotiating table.

The holdout groups said they seek a regime change not a negotiated solution leading to maintain the regime in place.

"The balance of power is heading for the benefit of our people and its active forces. Also (the civil disobedience) has shown that the regime lost its legitimacy and created the necessary conditions to bring about change and overthrow the regime," emphasised the SPLM-N and SCP in their statement.

The SPLM-N which is under international pressure to reach a political agreement with Khartoum, also recently signed a similar agreement with the Broad National Front (BNF) of Ali Mahmoud Hassanein which refuses negotiations and calls to topple down the regime, like the SCP.

On 30 December 2016, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) led by Malik Agar who is also the leader of the SPLM-N adopted a five-step plan to create a unified center for the opposition groups saying it also aims to convince the international community to support the aspiration of Sudanese people for a regime change.

Following the adoption of the National Document at the end of the National Dialogue Conference in Khartoum, the Sudanese government blamed the rebels, the National Umma Party and other Sudan Call factions for not joining the process.

The government says the Sudan Call groups and other holdout groups can join the National Document and participate in the elaboration of a new constitution through the transitional parliament and government that it is preparing to announce soon.

