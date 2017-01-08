Another rebel commander shot dead in war-torn South Sudan

 
 
 
January 7, 2017 (JUBA) – Another rebel commander has been shot dead in South Sudan, barely two days after the killing of General Gabriel Tanginye in Upper Nile state, sources confirmed on Saturday.

JPEG - 8.7 kb
South Sudan’s main opposition leader, Lam Akol (AFP)

Maj. Gen. Yohanis Okiech was reportedly killed after his forces clashed with armed opposition troops in Thoroji, north of Upper Nile.

“At around 10:30am this morning, SPLA-IO forces under Division One Major General Parom and Brigadier General Diang Latjor pursued and killed Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin’s most notorious militia commander Major General Yohanis Okiech Okic, along with his 27 bodyguards, at Thoroji toward Lirri on South Sudan-Sudan border,” the SPLA-IO director for information, William Gatjiath Deng, said in a statement.

Five soldiers loyal to Ajawin, he added, were also captured during the operation and are under the command of the SPLA-IO Sector One commander Lt. Gen. Johnson Olony at Kaka miliarity base.

“In addition, two military vehicles mounted with 12.7 1-zuu-37 were captured in good conditions,” further said Deng in the statement.

The SPLA-IO deputy chief of staff for administration, Gen. James Koang Chuol confirmed Okiech’s death in a separate interview.

He said forces loyal to Ajawin declined to surrender despite repeated attempts by the SPLA-IO troops to extend this initiative.

“I have been in contact with the leader of the group to surrender peacefully, but they refused my initiative, so we had no other option as they continued attacking our forces in the area,” said Chuol.

Okiech, an ex-government defected last year to join the SPLM/A-IO, but later quit the rebel movement and re-united ranks with Ajawin.

Ajawin, a former minister in coalition government, is yet to react to Okeich’s death, days after one of his senior commanders was killed.

(ST)

  • 8 January 08:21, by Fair Man

    Bravo IO
    Deal with the betrayers in that manner. They have been used the Taban and Kiir’s group to weaken the movement. The few remaining renegates either surrender to IO Pagak for reintergration and immediate assignment or report to Juba. In particular, James Gatdet Yaak should think twice. He is the next target.They have betrayed the cause of suffering of South Sudanese.

    • 8 January 08:43, by barbayo

      Malitia by Malitia this time you have learn , peace is choice otherwise Dr lam and Raik will kill , Yesterday afternoon Dr Lam ran to Egypt for fear ,

    • 8 January 09:19, by Malakal county Simon

      Don’t forget Gathoth Gatkuoth he is the primary target and he will soon face the consequences of betrayal act!!!!

    • 8 January 09:31, by Kush Natives

      Fair Man,

      There’s isn’t movement sir, you will remained completely fooled or completely fooled! I know most of you have no common sense at all, why you (we) dig the same hole every single time?

  • 8 January 08:44, by Gabriel KK

    Yes, they are like-minded.

  • 8 January 08:57, by Kush Natives

    Here go! Now an useless rebellion is in the verge of ENDING. It was bound to happen, when rebels starts fighting of who will control the bush. What’s next, if general are finish? Now we’re waiting for an another revenge from Gen. Yahanis Okiech Okic’s fighters. After all, mind is just a simple question about the area in which an incident took place. Where’s Thoroji located? Does South Sudanese__

    • 8 January 09:11, by Kush Natives

      And Sudanese journalist knows the geographical of Sudan and RoSS? sometimes, I feel like you’re kidding me! There’s nothing could let the reporters mixed the geographical locations in any sense. First of all, who will accommodate the rebels in Thoroji, while there’s no Sudanese government present the area? Thoroji is located farther 55 KM west of Liri town, while Gardud in the middle__con

      • 8 January 09:21, by Kush Natives

        Tolodi town sharply in the north east of Gardud. Otherwise, I have no any supports to stop you (rebels) from cleaning up yourselves. Good luck all betrays! Go a head and capture yourselves alive or dead! RIP Gen. Okiech and Tanginya!

    • 8 January 09:18, by South South

      Bush life is what the rebels have in Upper Nile. These people in Upper Nile think that killing South Sudanese will help them to get power, not to help people of South Sudan, but to eat. It is all about food. 2017 is a year of peace in South Sudan, by the end of 2017 all rebels will be done, period.

  • 8 January 09:58, by Son of Nuer

    Well done by Lt.Gen.Johnson Olony and congratulation to Brig. Gen Daing Latjor for defending the leadership from enemy well done Gen.Latjor

