January 7, 2017 (JUBA) - Former Governor of South Sudan’s Western Equatoria, Baghazi Joseph Bakosoro, announced formation of a new political party.

Western Equatoria governor Joseph Bangansi Bakosoro (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

The new party ’National Movement for Change (NMC)’ aims to cease further bloodshed, collapse of the country and upholding rule of laws, Bakoksoro said without elaborating on how to attain those goals.

Speaking at the launch of the NMC in an event in Atlanta - Georgia, U.S., Bakosoro criticized the government of President Salva Kiir and pledged to work with "like minded" people and opposition parties to usher in a new political roadmap for the new nation.

Bakosoro won election in 2010 as an independent candidate against President Kiir’s SPLM choice Jemma Nunu Kumba. He was fired by President Kiir in 2015 and detained for several months without charges. Bakosoro left South Sudan after his release from detention in early 2016 and remained in the U.S.

The former governor said he will work with the United Nations to promote nationalism among South Sudanese, halt fragmentation of the country, uphold rule of law, protect human rights, promote sustained economic growth and ensure that federal system of governance is implemented in the country.

"We need peace in our country and this cannot be achieved without rule of law," he said in his hour long speech delivered to supporters, mainly the South Sudanese opposed to President Kiir in the diaspora.

Bakosoro did not say if he will form a military campaign or enter into agreement with active rebel groups in the country.

Other armed groups challenging President Kiir are SPLM in Opposition loyal to former First Vice President Riek Machar and the National Democratic Movement led by Former Agriculture Minister Lam Akol.

