 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 8 January 2017

Former W. Equatoria governor forms new political group

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 7, 2017 (JUBA) - Former Governor of South Sudan’s Western Equatoria, Baghazi Joseph Bakosoro, announced formation of a new political party.

JPEG - 11.1 kb
Western Equatoria governor Joseph Bangansi Bakosoro (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

The new party ’National Movement for Change (NMC)’ aims to cease further bloodshed, collapse of the country and upholding rule of laws, Bakoksoro said without elaborating on how to attain those goals.

Speaking at the launch of the NMC in an event in Atlanta - Georgia, U.S., Bakosoro criticized the government of President Salva Kiir and pledged to work with "like minded" people and opposition parties to usher in a new political roadmap for the new nation.

Bakosoro won election in 2010 as an independent candidate against President Kiir’s SPLM choice Jemma Nunu Kumba. He was fired by President Kiir in 2015 and detained for several months without charges. Bakosoro left South Sudan after his release from detention in early 2016 and remained in the U.S.

The former governor said he will work with the United Nations to promote nationalism among South Sudanese, halt fragmentation of the country, uphold rule of law, protect human rights, promote sustained economic growth and ensure that federal system of governance is implemented in the country.

"We need peace in our country and this cannot be achieved without rule of law," he said in his hour long speech delivered to supporters, mainly the South Sudanese opposed to President Kiir in the diaspora.

Bakosoro did not say if he will form a military campaign or enter into agreement with active rebel groups in the country.

Other armed groups challenging President Kiir are SPLM in Opposition loyal to former First Vice President Riek Machar and the National Democratic Movement led by Former Agriculture Minister Lam Akol.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sexagenarian Sudan: How independent her celebrated independence 2017-01-07 03:37:29 By Trayo A. Ali On January first 2017 Sudan celebrated Sixty One anniversary of its Independence Day. Unfortunately, neither the political environment is pretty cozy nor the public mood is (...)

South Sudan: The reasons why regime change doesn’t work 2017-01-05 06:17:11 By Longar Mathiec Wol The problems that faces South Sudan are either made within or millions mile away and affect the innocent citizens of South Sudan. Regardless of the foil attempted coup (...)

Time for Museveni to reconsider his unlimited support for Kiir 2017-01-04 21:44:16 By Lako Jada Kwajok, President Museveni's persistence to prop up Kiir has been the subject of discussions in the South Sudanese intellectual circles, particularly among the Equatorians. It's (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)

South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.