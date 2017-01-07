 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 7 January 2017

Sudan urges new U.S. Administration to reconsider policy towards Khartoum

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Saturday has called on the incoming U.S. Administration to reconsider Washington’s policy towards Khartoum following the large changes in the political scene.

JPEG - 10.7 kb
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives the thumbs up (AFP Photo)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will take office on January 20 as the 45th President of the United States.

Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Kamal Ismail said “Sudan has expressed practical desire to cooperate with Washington on terrorism and human trafficking dossiers”.

He told the pro-government Sudan Media Center (SMC) that large efforts have been made to reach understandings with Washington to lift the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan during the coming period.

“We expected that the economic sanctions wouldn’t be extended but unfortunately it was renewed at the end of Obama’s term,” he said.

Ismail underscored his government’s readiness to cooperate with the new U.S. Administration to achieve Sudan’s legitimate interests, pointing the Foreign Ministry expects a breakthrough in the US-Sudanese relations.

Sudan has been under US economic sanctions since 1997 and remains on the US blacklist of state sponsors of terror since 1993. After 2003 sanctions were twice tightened over the conflict in the Darfur region and human rights violations in other parts of the country.

Last October, President Barak Obama extended Sudan’s sanction for another year saying that “The actions and policies of the Sudanese government continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States".

Trump didn’t speak about Sudan during his election campaign. However one of his foreign policy advisers, Walid Phares, vowed to support the struggle of Sudanese people for freedom.

In the wake of Trump’s election last November, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said he does not expect major change in the U.S. policy towards Sudan.

Nonetheless, Ghandour stressed that Sudan would continue to engage in dialogue with the United States until it reaches understandings to normalize bilateral relations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 January 21:20, by Kush Natives

    Mr. Kamal Ismail, it wouldn’t be easy for any United States of America president to work or corporate with Khartoum government, Khartoum government is always in opposite directions. First, the government has to bring peace to her people. Then, ask for foreign policy with the United States government. Otherwise, it will be a silent appeals. Khartoum government must learn how to rule it’s people.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sexagenarian Sudan: How independent her celebrated independence 2017-01-07 03:37:29 By Trayo A. Ali On January first 2017 Sudan celebrated Sixty One anniversary of its Independence Day. Unfortunately, neither the political environment is pretty cozy nor the public mood is (...)

South Sudan: The reasons why regime change doesn’t work 2017-01-05 06:17:11 By Longar Mathiec Wol The problems that faces South Sudan are either made within or millions mile away and affect the innocent citizens of South Sudan. Regardless of the foil attempted coup (...)

Time for Museveni to reconsider his unlimited support for Kiir 2017-01-04 21:44:16 By Lako Jada Kwajok, President Museveni's persistence to prop up Kiir has been the subject of discussions in the South Sudanese intellectual circles, particularly among the Equatorians. It's (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)

South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.