 
 
 
Saturday 7 January 2017

Uhomoibhi quits Darfur hybrid peacekeeping mission

Martin Uhomoibhi reviews an honour guard shortly after his arrival at the Mission's headquarters in El Fasher to assume his new functions. On 11 January 2016 (UNAMID Photo)
January 6, 2015 (KHARTOUM) – The outgoing head of the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) and joint chief mediator, Martin Uhomoibhi, , is leaving the hybrid operation, the hybrid mission announced.

"On 4 January 2017, UNAMID organized a farewell parade in honour of the outgoing AU-UN Joint Special Representative/Joint Chief Mediator for Darfur, Martin Uhomoibhi," said a statement released on Thursday.

The Nigerian diplomat served as head of the joined operation for 12 months. He replaced the Mohamed Ibn Chambas, a diplomat from Ghana who reigned from his post after the publication of reports accusing the UNAMID of denying or or ignoring attacks carried out by Sudanese militia against civilians.

During his term, Uhomoibhi kept a low profile policy in his management of the peacekeeping force also politically he had not much to do as the African Union High Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) is now mediating to end the Darfur conflict.

His deputyJeremiah Nyamane Kingsley Mamabolo of South Africa as Deputy will serve as the UNAMID acting chief Darfur until the appointment of a new Joint Special Representative by the African Union and the United Nations.

Speaking at the farewell ceremony Uhomoibhi, thanked his team members for their support and dedication to the UNAMID mandate.

“This team has been professionally committed, full of integrity and honor, committed to the course of the United Nations and the African Union and determined to work for the hope of a better life for the Darfuri people,” he said.

The Nigerian diplomat served as Ambassador of Nigeria to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva.

From 2008 to 2009, Mr. Uhomoibhi served as the third President of the United Nations Human Rights Council and Chair of the World Intellectual Property Organization General Assembly.

