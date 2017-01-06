 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 6 January 2017

South Sudan president swears in two new governors and one adviser

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


January 6, 2017) JUBA) - South Sudan president on Friday oversaw the swearing in ceremony of the two state governors and one presidential adviser at presidential palace in Juba.

President Salva Kiir, in a function administered by ChiefJustice Chan Reec Madut, oversaw the taking oath of Ramadan Hassan Laku as the Advisor on Good Governance and Rule of Law. Laku is a nominee of the armed opposition faction under Taban Deng Gai, who replaced his predecessor, Riek Machar in a controversial appointment after the eruption of conflict in July 2016 at presidential palace, resulting in the loss of several lives.

Laku later fled Juba and refused to take oath of office, citing violation of the peace agreement. He later went and met Machar in Khartoum where he advocated for use of violence as the only best way to either force the government to reinstate Machar and implement the agreement or continue with armed struggle until the regime is removed.

Laku, with global community and the regional leaders citing with the proposal of the united states asking Machar to stay out of the country and also the peace to be implemented, changed his mind and returned to the country with Adel Sandari, a former armed opposition representatives to the Republic of Kenya.

He took up the post which he abandoned and pledged to work with the government of President Salva Kiir which described as illegitimate and deserves removal from power through the use of guns.

The other officials with whom Laku took oath of office are Gen. Gregory Deng Kuac, Governor of Gogrial and Brig. Gen. Kon Manyiel Kuol as the Governor of Twic State.

Gen. Kuac replaced his predecessor, Abraham Gum Makuac and Kuol replaced former Twic Governor, Bona Panek Biar. The two officials were removed from the office at the same time. The circumstances under which they removed from power remain unclear.

Ramadan Hassan Lak, who spoke on the behalf of the three government officials with whom he took oath of office, appreciated President for the trust accorded to them by appointing them and assured him of commitment to support him and the government to deliver services, asserting it was now time for services delivery to the people.

Laku said they will work as a team without boundaries to create a conducive environment to the people of South Sudan.

(ST) [1]

P.S.

a&²

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 January 22:10, by South South

    Ramadan Hassan Laku, thank you for realizing peace in our country. We need to forgive and forget the past. With peace in our country, we all can work together to build our country.

    repondre message

  • 6 January 22:58, by jubaone

    Kiir is changing them like underpants, without warning and regrets. If you have no education, poor and hungry and you want to eat, then bend low and keep quite. That is how Kiir buys loyalty. Professionals dont need that. Ramadhan Laku is semi-literate Mundari, no employment history. Now Advisor for Good Governance?? A Fool advising the most foolsh? This is a one eyed man among the blind.

    repondre message

    • 6 January 23:31, by South South

      I can’t stop laughing from the comment above. Ramadhan Hassan was a big hero when he was with SPLM/IO, the same people who are insulting him now are the same people who were praising him, what a world! Peaceful people in South Sudan are insulted, but those who work day and night to destroy country are praised, South Africa is waiting for them to be parked

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: The reasons why regime change doesn’t work 2017-01-05 06:17:11 By Longar Mathiec Wol The problems that faces South Sudan are either made within or millions mile away and affect the innocent citizens of South Sudan. Regardless of the foil attempted coup (...)

Time for Museveni to reconsider his unlimited support for Kiir 2017-01-04 21:44:16 By Lako Jada Kwajok, President Museveni's persistence to prop up Kiir has been the subject of discussions in the South Sudanese intellectual circles, particularly among the Equatorians. It's (...)

The SPLM/A-North: Captivated by civil political resistance! 2017-01-03 20:36:19 By Elwathig Kameir Since the launch of the "civil disobedience" initiative in November 2016, called for by several non-partisan Sudanese youth groups using cyber space, the leadership of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)

South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.