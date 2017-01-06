South Sudan president swears in two new governors and one adviser



January 6, 2017) JUBA) - South Sudan president on Friday oversaw the swearing in ceremony of the two state governors and one presidential adviser at presidential palace in Juba.

President Salva Kiir, in a function administered by ChiefJustice Chan Reec Madut, oversaw the taking oath of Ramadan Hassan Laku as the Advisor on Good Governance and Rule of Law. Laku is a nominee of the armed opposition faction under Taban Deng Gai, who replaced his predecessor, Riek Machar in a controversial appointment after the eruption of conflict in July 2016 at presidential palace, resulting in the loss of several lives.

Laku later fled Juba and refused to take oath of office, citing violation of the peace agreement. He later went and met Machar in Khartoum where he advocated for use of violence as the only best way to either force the government to reinstate Machar and implement the agreement or continue with armed struggle until the regime is removed.

Laku, with global community and the regional leaders citing with the proposal of the united states asking Machar to stay out of the country and also the peace to be implemented, changed his mind and returned to the country with Adel Sandari, a former armed opposition representatives to the Republic of Kenya.

He took up the post which he abandoned and pledged to work with the government of President Salva Kiir which described as illegitimate and deserves removal from power through the use of guns.

The other officials with whom Laku took oath of office are Gen. Gregory Deng Kuac, Governor of Gogrial and Brig. Gen. Kon Manyiel Kuol as the Governor of Twic State.

Gen. Kuac replaced his predecessor, Abraham Gum Makuac and Kuol replaced former Twic Governor, Bona Panek Biar. The two officials were removed from the office at the same time. The circumstances under which they removed from power remain unclear.

Ramadan Hassan Lak, who spoke on the behalf of the three government officials with whom he took oath of office, appreciated President for the trust accorded to them by appointing them and assured him of commitment to support him and the government to deliver services, asserting it was now time for services delivery to the people.

Laku said they will work as a team without boundaries to create a conducive environment to the people of South Sudan.

(ST) [1]