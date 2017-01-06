January 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM/JUBA) - South Sudan will resume oil production from the Unity oil fields in a two-month period said officials in Bentiu and Khartoum on Thursday, asserting that the area is no longer troubled by rebel presence.

A worker at the power plant of an oil processing facility in South Sudan’s Unity state on 22 April 2012 (Photo: Reuters)

Petroleum Minister, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, on Wednesday visited oil facilities in Northern Liech State accompanied by Nadia Arop Dudi, Deputy Interior Minister, the Vice President of GPOC oil producing company and the Governor Joseph Nguen Manytuil.

"Minister Ezikiel Lol Gatkuoth, the Governor and the 4th Division commander evaluated the sites (of oil production) and concluded that the situation is completely secured," said a statement issued by the Northern Liech Ministry of Information .

"There are only small minors damages that could be technically be fixed and repaired within due time and the production could resume immediately within a month or two," the statement further said.

In Khartoum, Sudanese oil minister Mohamed Zayed Awad received a message from his South Sudanese counterpart Gatkuoth informing him that oil wells will resume production within two months as they are waiting to receive the needed spare parts .

According to a statement released by the Sudanese oil ministry, Minister Gatkuol who mentioned his visit to the oil fields, said the security situation is calm in the area. He also underscored that they expect the Sudanese government provides the technical support to repair the damaged wells as agreed during his visit to Khartoum last December.

Also, Governor Manytuil said his state is free of rebels and vowed to mobilize more troops and local communities to ensure protection of oil infrastructures "so that our oil resume production peacefully and as soon as possible without delay"

Northern Liech State said that the local the oil refinery also had faced limited damages, adding that it would be repaired within three weeks.

