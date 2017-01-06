January 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Seven people were Killed and 11 others wounded on Thursday in an exchange of fire between gunmen in the capital of West Darfur State, El Geneina, over stolen livestock.

West Darfur Governor, Fadl al-Mula al-Haga

Eyewitnesses told Sudan Tribune that the owners of livestock traced their stolen animals and reached a house in Aljebel neighbourhood in El-Geneina, but the owner of the house rejected their claim and launched hand-grenades into the undesirable visitors.

In statement to the press after the incident, the State Governor Fadl al-Mula al-Haga, confirmed that the rustling of livestock was behind the death of seven people.

He added that the police had arrested one of the livestock rustlers but the owners of the stolen pets continued to trace their animals until they reached Aljebel neighbourhood.

Al-Haga said the owner of the house is known from the police service and has criminal records, adding he launched a number of hand grenades, killing several people and injuring others, following what the livestock owners opened fire and killed some others.

He said that the security authorities are in control of the situation and life returned to normal in the city, pointing out that the events were limited to Aljebel neighbourhood, as the situation remained normal in the other parts of the city.

The governor has complained about the proliferation of arms in the hands of the state residents, reiterating they are "working to implement the directives of the President to collect weapons" from civilians.

The West Darfur State witnessed an increase of criminal violence during the past two months.

Last December, six people were killed in Forbrenaga area, while 20 others were killed in Mara, east of Jebel Moon in November 2016.

