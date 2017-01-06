Local court burnt in Jonglei state capital

January 5, 2017 (BOR) -Unknown person set the bench court on fire in Bor town on Thursday morning, no person had been arrested yet.

The map of Jonglei state in red

The blast destroyed the office, with all the computers, court files and all the furniture.

The surprising fire blast caught the office at about 4 am local according to the deputy mayor, who added that nothing had been rescued.

“The criminal came and drop the fire on the office of the bench court, at around four O’clock this morning”, said Machar Machol Deng, deputy mayor of Bor municipal Council.

Police and criminal investigation department officers are now trying to find the suspect, he said.

The case is already opened, and we are trying to find where did this criminal came from to attack the office of the bench court. We are working hard now w ith the police authority to find the person”, said Machol.

This is not the first of its kind in Jonglei state, in July, 3, 2012 a woman and five children died in a house fire that was, but non found responsible.

(ST)