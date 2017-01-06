 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 6 January 2017

S. Sudan’s Kiir sacks long-serving youth leader, names successor

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 5, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president has issued an order removing a more than two decade youth leader, sparking questions on motives behind the move.

JPEG - 31.6 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (Photo: Paul Banks/UNMIS)

President Kiir, according to the order broadcast by the state owned SSBC television on Wednesday in his capacity as the chairman of the governing Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) in government, removed Akol Paul Kordit from the post which he held over two decades as the head of the young wing in the party.

He replaced him, according to another order, with Emmanuel Lubari Joseph as a provisional Chairperson of the SPLM Youth League.

The order Entitled as the SPLM Chairmanship Decree No.2 2017, did not say whether the new youth leader would assume the youth membership at the political bureau, the highest executive organ, according to the hierarchical structure of the party or he would wait until a new national convention is convened and fresh elections are held.

It is also unclear whether the former chairperson would continue to remain the youth at the political bureau.

Observers believe the new person would assume all the rights including taking the membership at the political bureau as it was the basis on which Kordit uses to participate at the decision making discussions in the party leadership as the representative of the youth.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 January 08:40, by Joyuma John

    Time for Red army Mayardit now, this position of SPLM youth leader must goes to red army member. If you like to know , ask me why is supposed to be so?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: The reasons why regime change doesn’t work 2017-01-05 06:17:11 By Longar Mathiec Wol The problems that faces South Sudan are either made within or millions mile away and affect the innocent citizens of South Sudan. Regardless of the foil attempted coup (...)

Time for Museveni to reconsider his unlimited support for Kiir 2017-01-04 21:44:16 By Lako Jada Kwajok, President Museveni's persistence to prop up Kiir has been the subject of discussions in the South Sudanese intellectual circles, particularly among the Equatorians. It's (...)

The SPLM/A-North: Captivated by civil political resistance! 2017-01-03 20:36:19 By Elwathig Kameir Since the launch of the "civil disobedience" initiative in November 2016, called for by several non-partisan Sudanese youth groups using cyber space, the leadership of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)

South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.