Hundreds flee their villages into Yambio town

January 4, 2017 (YAMBIO) – Hundreds of citizens, mostly women and children from South Sudan’s Gbudue state have reportedly fled their homes and are currently taking refuge in schools around Yambio town as a result of the killings and burning of houses along the Rimenze-Yambio road.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

An elderly man who spoke to Sudan Tribune on condition of anonymity, said he fled due to fears he could be killed after all homes within his neighbourhood were set ablaze and properties looted.

“We are running away from our homes fearing death and all our belonging have been looted and houses are burnt and we decided to flee to Yambio town where life can be better for us,” he explained.

A few dead bodies, he added, were lying on the road between Rimenze and Yambio.

Eye witnesses have accused government’s organized forces, who were deployed to the area to provide security, for the allegedly killing innocent people and burning their houses while warning the community in the area to evacuate and leave the area for destruction. Those who resisted were allegedly killed.

On Wednesday, the acting state governor, Victor Edward visited displaced persons in Nabima primary school and brief the displaced people about the situation, assuring them that calm would be restored.

“We are going for a security meeting to discuss about the safety of the community, if it is the organized forces who were deployed there are the problem, we will call them back from those areas,” said Edward.

The security situation in Gbudue state continues to worsen after the Christmas and New Year periods, as armed men have continued looting, while over five civilians were reported killed in the same period.

Meanwhile, World Vision, UNICEF, and the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission are reportedly conducting assessment in order to supply the necessary humanitarian assistance to the population.

(ST)