Jonglei pledges better security after several raids

January 04, 2017 (JUBA) – Authorities in South Sudan’s Jongeli state have assured citizens of security after several cattle raids and child abductions blamed on Murle tribesmen from neighbouring Boma state.

Jonglei state governor, Phillip Aguer speaks during the independence occassion July 9, 2016 (ST)

The governor of Jonglei, Philip Aguer said he was closely working with his Boma counterpart, Baba Medan Konyi and the national government to devise a proper plan for identifying the suspects.

"When we join hands with Boma [state] and South Sudan army, the unknown criminals will be known this dry season," stressed Aguer.

Cattle raiding and child abductions rocked Jonglei state in December last year, while an attack on Christmas day in Twic North county left over a dozen people dead and several others injured.

Although both raids were blamed on Murle tribesmen from Boma state, its officials have repeatedly denied involvement of their people.

The raids increased at the time both states were engaged in peaceful resolution of the tribal hostilities. A peace agreement between Bor and Pibor was signed on 4 December, 2016 - only to be followed by several attacks north and south of Jonglei.

In the agreement facilitated by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the two states agreed to form a joint police force to patrol the borders of the rival communities and arrest cattle raiders.

However, the 500-strong joint police force is yet to be established.

(ST)