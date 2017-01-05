Yei people want Kiir to end war and restore peace : South Sudanese minister

January 4, 2017 (JUBA) - Government official who just ended a visit to Yei says South Sudanese in the volatile Yei River State have called on President Salva Kiir to end war in and achieve reconciliation.

S. Sudan cabinet minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)

UN officials including UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng, issued reports about the deterioration of the security situation and massive displacement of civilians in Yei.

On Wednesday the delegation which had been led by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai presented a report President Salva Kiir, petitioning him personally to reach out and speak out directly to the aggrieved population.

Cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomuro told reporters that every group they met has a special message to the President. So they decided to compile all the messages they were given by various groups into a single and detailed report.

“You know every group we met and held discussion with them has a special message to the president. Their messages are all about peace, they want the war to stop. " said Lomuro.

"They want their people come out from wherever they have run and return to their homes. They also want reconciliation and indeed I accept. This country needs to reconcile,” he stressed.

The minister who was part of the two-day visit to Yei said the journey was a successful mission, as they met all components of the government and civil society including traditional leader.

"We met with the governor and his cabinet members, members of parliament, traditional leaders, youth, women, members of the civil society, everybody," he said.

Last October, a delegation led former governor of Central Equatoria state, Clement Wani Konga, who is the current presidential advisor for special affairs with Daniel Awet Akot, presidential advisor on political affairs was in Yei to assess the security situation and the causes on the attacks on civilians by the government forces.

Local youth groups loyal to the SPLM-Io leader Riek Machar carried out attacks on the government forces. The latter launched reprisal assaults on the civilians in a bid to quell the insurgency.

Following a visit to the area last November, UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide told reporters in Juba about violence escalating along ethnic lines, and mentioned the risk of a genocide there.

He also made a report to the UN Security Council where spoke about fears among local population

"When I visited, there was widespread fear among the population. One person told me in desperation, “Tonight I don’t know what will happen to me.” An elder expressed terror that his community would be “finished.” Dieng told the Security Council.

(ST)