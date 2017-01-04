 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 4 January 2017

Sudan says agreement reached with Darfur rebels on major issues

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Presidential Assistant and Top Negotiator Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid talks to the press in Khartoum on 15 August 2016 (ST Photo)
January 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government Wednesday disclosed it has agreed with two Darfur rebel movements on major issues at informal meetings held recently expressing hope to reach final agreement during the coming rounds of talks.

The Sudanese army and its allied militias have been fighting a number of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

Last August, direct peace talks in Addis Ababa, between Sudanese government and two Darfur groups, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) and Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) under the auspices of the African Union (AU) have collapsed after rebels throw out government requests to disclose fighters’ locations.

Since last year, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni facilitated informal meetings in Kampala and Addis Ababa between the Sudanese government, the SLM-MM and JEM leaders.

Following his meeting with the UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom on Wednesday, Sudanese presidential aide Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid said the “government, in informal meetings held earlier, has reached an agreement with Darfur rebels on the major issues and we hope to settle the issue completely in the coming rounds of talks”.

He pointed that Khartoum has agreed to all proposal contained in the Roadmap Agreement and the arrangements agreed upon with the US Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan Donald Booth, stressing the Roadmap must be the basis for any peace process.

The Sudanese presidential assistant further said they provided some proposals to the rebels and waiting for their response, calling on the opposition to not use “temporary tactics” which only increase the suffering of the people.

He added that he discussed with Haysom the situation in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile as well as Khartoum’s relation with Juba.

Hamid pointed that the “UN envoy was now sure of the government’s seriousness in its quest for peace”, expecting the regional and international community to put pressure on the armed opposition to achieve peace.

“However, we hope the Sudanese don’t resort to external pressures to bring security and stability to the Sudanese citizen,” he said.

It is noteworthy that South Kordofan and neighbouring Blue Nile states, also known as the “Two Areas” have been the scene of violent conflict between the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North rebels and Sudanese army since 2011.

The AU has been seeking to end the conflict for several years. However since last August the peace talks are deadlocked over cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access deals.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Time for Museveni to reconsider his unlimited support for Kiir 2017-01-04 21:44:16 By Lako Jada Kwajok, President Museveni's persistence to prop up Kiir has been the subject of discussions in the South Sudanese intellectual circles, particularly among the Equatorians. It's (...)

The SPLM/A-North: Captivated by civil political resistance! 2017-01-03 20:36:19 By Elwathig Kameir Since the launch of the "civil disobedience" initiative in November 2016, called for by several non-partisan Sudanese youth groups using cyber space, the leadership of the (...)

The warning of a looming genocide in South Sudan is a mere scam 2017-01-02 09:48:43 “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” Joseph Goebbels, a Nazi politician and Hitler’s Propaganda Minister. Taban Abel Aguek, MP In the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)

South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.