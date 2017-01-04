UN envoy calls to achieve full peace between Sudan and South Sudan



January 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom on Wednesday has called for the need to achieve total peace between the two neighbouring countries.

Haysom, who met with the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir in Khartoum Wednesday, said the “international community seeks to restore normal relations between Khartoum and Juba and create opportunities to achieve development and stability in South Sudan”.

He called for the need to achieve full peace between Sudan and South Sudan through continued contacts.

The UN envoy told reporters that he discussed with al-Bashir the conditions in the two nations and the role that could be played by Sudan as a member of the regional bloc IGAD to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan.

“The meeting also reviewed relations between Khartoum and Juba and how they could cooperate to achieve peace and stability in the region,” he said.

It is noteworthy that Haysom, who was appointed last March, visited Khartoum in August and discussed with al-Bashir regional issues particularly the situation in South Sudan as well as the outstanding issues between Juba and Khartoum.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

Relations between the two nations soured after South Sudan’s independence following a series of disputes over a number of issues including mutual allegations pertaining to harbour and support of rebels.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

In March 2013, the two countries signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to the plan.

MEETING FM AND PRESIDENTIAL AIDE

In the same context, Haysom discussed with Sudan’s presidential aide Ibrahim Mahmoud and Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour the situation in the region and the progress of implementation of agreements signed between Khartoum and Juba.

Ghandour briefed the UN envoy on the situation in Sudan especially with regard to efforts to achieve comprehensive peace and implementation of the national dialogue conference.

He also reviewed the current situation of relations with South Sudan, particularly regarding Juba’s implementation of the requirements of the cooperation agreements and especially the security and political aspects.

(ST)