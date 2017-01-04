 
 
 
South Sudan president sacks two state governors

January 4, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has, in an unexpected move, sacked two governors and replaced two officials from two newly-created states.

President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

Kiir, in a decree read on the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Tuesday, sacked the Twic state governor, Bona Panek Biar and his Gogrial state counterpart, Abraham Gum.

The South Sudanese leader, in a separate decree, appointed former Twic state finance minister, Kon Manyiel Kuol as the new state governor, replacing Biar.

In Gogrial, Gregory Deng Kuach Aduol is the new governor.

The appointment of Aduol, an in law to the president, has drawn mixed reactions from supporters and political allies.

"I’m celebrating the most wanted appointment of Gen. Gregory Vasili with the people of Gogrial state. Congratulations to H. E. The president of the Republic of S. Sudan Gen. Kiir for his wise decision to respond to the people’s thirty for change”, said Ariech Mayar Ariech, an ally of the new governor and close friend to president Kiir’s family.

(ST)

  • 4 January 08:07, by Sir King

    Hahahahahahaaa!

    President Kiir should immediately appoint his wife, Ayen Vaisila a deputy to her own brother, Gregory Vaisila to avoid further opposition from Gogrial and Twic. He(President) should appoint his drunkard son, Mayar Kiir who wanted to as Akon state Finance minister and his daughter, Sermuth, who married Ethiopian man and divorced within a year to be Gender and social Welfare Minster

  • 4 January 08:11, by Sir King

    - I don’t know what he will tell the women of Gogrial if she becomes a minister of Gender and Social Welfare when indeed she divorced the husband within a year. Shame on Mayardit. Gogrial people are not lucky. His in-law is going to corrupt you maximally since they are brothers with a sister supporting her brother at night. What a world! Gogrialists are in hot soup.

  • 4 January 08:15, by Sir King

    - Kiir has not shame in him.

  • 4 January 09:23, by Unionist Agent

    Kiir Mayardit became president of South Sudan by twist of circumstances and chances, people voted overwhelmingly during the 2010 elections because of referendum. All the crisis we have had and continue to have is because of his weak leadership. Removing people will not address the root causes. At least the Governor of Gogrial State Abraham Gum has been doing his best to govern and run state affair

  • 4 January 09:28, by Unionist Agent

    Cont..He managed to contain the insecurity between two communities that was instigated by close relatives of Kiir himself simply because they want to use the insecurity as the strategy to lobby for the removal of the poor Governor, which they actually did. If such trends continue and Kiir acts in favor of those sabotaging the system whether at state or national, then, there will come a time that

  • 4 January 09:34, by Unionist Agent

    the silent majority awake and tell it to his face that his time is up. if it is a matter of being from Dinka, then there are other capable and patriotic Dinka that can lead and unite this country. Enough is enough with this visionless president.

  • 4 January 09:46, by Unionist Agent

    The so called Ariech Mayar is a well known political bitch who has no integrity and passion. A primary 7 school drop out who has been forging certificates between Khartoum and Uganda. He’s recently attached himself so close to General Vasili claiming to be an intellectual and that he’s some professional values to offer to incoming administration but he has none, he is a complete bogus. we’re aware

