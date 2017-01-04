South Sudan president sacks two state governors

January 4, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has, in an unexpected move, sacked two governors and replaced two officials from two newly-created states.

President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

Kiir, in a decree read on the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Tuesday, sacked the Twic state governor, Bona Panek Biar and his Gogrial state counterpart, Abraham Gum.

The South Sudanese leader, in a separate decree, appointed former Twic state finance minister, Kon Manyiel Kuol as the new state governor, replacing Biar.

In Gogrial, Gregory Deng Kuach Aduol is the new governor.

The appointment of Aduol, an in law to the president, has drawn mixed reactions from supporters and political allies.

"I’m celebrating the most wanted appointment of Gen. Gregory Vasili with the people of Gogrial state. Congratulations to H. E. The president of the Republic of S. Sudan Gen. Kiir for his wise decision to respond to the people’s thirty for change”, said Ariech Mayar Ariech, an ally of the new governor and close friend to president Kiir’s family.

(ST)