Dozens arrested in Yambio town over sporadic gunshots

January 2, 2017 (YAMBIO) – Police in Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s newly created states, arrested dozens of people who allegedly fired gunshots, creating fear and panic during New Year celebrations.

JPEG - 62 kb
New police recruits during a parade in Yambio June 27, 2016 (ST)

The state minister for information, Gibson Wande confirmed the arrests, but said the organized forces acted within their jurisdiction.

State authorities, he added, laid security arrangements to deploy the organized forces to different areas in the state and warned those holding gun not to celebrate the Christmas by shooting guns in air.

“During Christmas, there was no gunshot until the night of 31 December,” said Wande.

He however stressed that those in police custody would be taken to face the court of law to explain why they violated the order from the government, which created panic and fear among the people.

“Those found guilty will be fined or jailed according to the law,” said the minister, adding that no casualties were recorded during the sporadic gunshots.

Yambio and other areas in Gbudue state have been experiencing fighting between armed men and government forces, resulting into loss of lives, looting of properties and displacement of people.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

