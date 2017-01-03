Sudan donates two buses to Ethiopian University

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

January 2, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - The Sudanese government has donated two buses to the state-owned Addis Ababa University.

Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir speaks in Hara, Ethiopia on 8 december 2016 (ENA Photo)

The country’s oldest institution, in a statement, said the donations followed a pledge made by the Sudanese president in July.

Speaking at the handover occasion in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, Sudan’s ambassador to Ethiopia, Jamal Elshaikh Ahmed, said the donation symbolizes the gift of cooperation and long standing relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Ahmed said Ethiopia and Sudan have historic and cordial relations based on mutual interest, vowing to work on cultural exchanges between students of Khartoum and Addis Ababa universities.

The university’s president, Prof. Admasu Tsegaye expressed gratitude for the donation, saying the two buses would ease the transport problems faced during field trips to industries and the business firms.

He said the university was committed to further bolster cooperation with Khartoum University and other higher institutions within Sudan.

Each of the two buses, Sudan Tribune has learnt, costs up to $50 million.

President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir pledged the donation when he received the "African Dignity Champions award" during the African dignity forum held at Addis Ababa University’s Nelson Mandela hall.

The Sudanese leader was honored with the accolade in recognition for his contributions towards adopting principles that reject modern slavery and foreign interventions in African affairs.

Also recognized at the occasion was Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn for pushing for an African solution to its problems.

The forum is a partnership between the United Nations University of Peace, Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural organizations, the Addis Ababa University’s Peace and Conflict Studies Institute and the Sudanese Peace and Human Rights Center.

(ST)