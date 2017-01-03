Jonglei state deputy governor sacked

January 2, 2017 (BOR) - The deputy governor of South Sudan’s Jonglei state, Peter Wal Athiu has been sacked in a reshuffle.
- Jonglei State Governor Philip Aguer (AFP Photo)
The decree announcing Athiu’s sacking was issued on 2 January.
In the same reshuffle, Governor Phillip Aguer also relieved his political advisor, Agot Alier Leek, whom he re-appointed as deputy governor.
Other changes saw education minister, Susan Lith re-appointed as the state advisor for political affairs, while the state finance minister, Ayom Mach was moved to the education and sports ministry.
Ayom was due to appear before parliament on Tuesday to explain to lawmakers some financial problems facing the state. His relieve, according to some members in the parliament, was a cover up of serious cases state lawmakers wanted him to clarify.
Meanwhile, James Akech Yen was moved from the physical infrastructure to finance ministry, while Abel Manyok Ajak, a new entrant, was appointed as state minister for physical infrastructure.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The warning of a looming genocide in South Sudan is a mere scam 2017-01-02 09:48:43 “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” Joseph Goebbels, a Nazi politician and Hitler’s Propaganda Minister. Taban Abel Aguek, MP In the (...)
Would al-Bashir put an end to the war in Sudan or not that is the Question? 2017-01-01 19:47:23 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The reader shouldn't believe that we are in this window in an attempt to cite the poetry of the famous English poet and novelist William Shakespeare in any way. (...)
How Uganda outsmarts the United States in South Sudan 2016-12-31 08:51:49 By Duop Chak Wuol Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is the epitome of a Pan-Africanist who can praise any world leader who likes his leadership and is known for threatening Western (...)
MORE