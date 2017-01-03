 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 3 January 2017

Jonglei state deputy governor sacked

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 2, 2017 (BOR) - The deputy governor of South Sudan’s Jonglei state, Peter Wal Athiu has been sacked in a reshuffle.

JPEG - 21 kb
Jonglei State Governor Philip Aguer (AFP Photo)

The decree announcing Athiu’s sacking was issued on 2 January.

In the same reshuffle, Governor Phillip Aguer also relieved his political advisor, Agot Alier Leek, whom he re-appointed as deputy governor.

Other changes saw education minister, Susan Lith re-appointed as the state advisor for political affairs, while the state finance minister, Ayom Mach was moved to the education and sports ministry.

Ayom was due to appear before parliament on Tuesday to explain to lawmakers some financial problems facing the state. His relieve, according to some members in the parliament, was a cover up of serious cases state lawmakers wanted him to clarify.

Meanwhile, James Akech Yen was moved from the physical infrastructure to finance ministry, while Abel Manyok Ajak, a new entrant, was appointed as state minister for physical infrastructure.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 January 06:42, by Maguto

    No work done by Aguer Panyang, his cabinets had no skills to work in ministerial positions..Lith has nothing in her mind, Ayom is unskill and uneducated person..ministry of education is dead and will have no improvement for good...Agoot will fool the governor.I doubt whether that state will do anything...God cares for your state...Abel Manyok is a primary leaver who will never pesent the land isue

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The warning of a looming genocide in South Sudan is a mere scam 2017-01-02 09:48:43 “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” Joseph Goebbels, a Nazi politician and Hitler’s Propaganda Minister. Taban Abel Aguek, MP In the (...)

Would al-Bashir put an end to the war in Sudan or not that is the Question? 2017-01-01 19:47:23 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The reader shouldn't believe that we are in this window in an attempt to cite the poetry of the famous English poet and novelist William Shakespeare in any way. (...)

How Uganda outsmarts the United States in South Sudan 2016-12-31 08:51:49 By Duop Chak Wuol Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is the epitome of a Pan-Africanist who can praise any world leader who likes his leadership and is known for threatening Western (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)

Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.