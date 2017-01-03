Jonglei state deputy governor sacked

January 2, 2017 (BOR) - The deputy governor of South Sudan’s Jonglei state, Peter Wal Athiu has been sacked in a reshuffle.

Jonglei State Governor Philip Aguer (AFP Photo)

The decree announcing Athiu’s sacking was issued on 2 January.

In the same reshuffle, Governor Phillip Aguer also relieved his political advisor, Agot Alier Leek, whom he re-appointed as deputy governor.

Other changes saw education minister, Susan Lith re-appointed as the state advisor for political affairs, while the state finance minister, Ayom Mach was moved to the education and sports ministry.

Ayom was due to appear before parliament on Tuesday to explain to lawmakers some financial problems facing the state. His relieve, according to some members in the parliament, was a cover up of serious cases state lawmakers wanted him to clarify.

Meanwhile, James Akech Yen was moved from the physical infrastructure to finance ministry, while Abel Manyok Ajak, a new entrant, was appointed as state minister for physical infrastructure.

(ST)