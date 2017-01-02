South Sudan’s president to visit Khartoum soon: FM

January 2, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit would visit Khartoum during the coming days to meet President Omer al-Bashir to discuss outstanding issues between the two countries, said Foreign Minister Deng Alor.

South Sudan former cabinet affairs minister Deng Alor Koul(Photo: Moses Lomoyat)

Last November, al-Bashir and Salva Kiir met on the sidelines of the 4th Africa-Arab Summit in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The two presidents agreed to communicate directly to solve problems the joint committees encounter in their discussions to implement the signed agreements between the two neighbouring countries.

Alor, who conveyed a verbal message from Salva Kiir to al-Bashir on Monday, said he had good discussions with al-Bashir, announcing that Salva Kiir would visit Sudan to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Responding to a question about Khartoum’s recent demand from Juba to expel Sudanese rebel who are still in its territory, Alor said he discussed the issue with al-Bashir and the Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour.

He pointed they agreed that al-Bashir would invite Salva Kiir to visit Khartoum to end this problem, saying the mutual accusations on harbor and support of rebels have adversely impacted on the provision of services in both nations especially South Sudan.

On Sunday, Khartoum urged South Sudan to implement its pledges and to expel Sudanese rebel who are still in the troubled country.

South Sudan’s top diplomat added that he came to Khartoum to participate at the commemoration of 61st anniversary of Sudan’s Independence Day, saying he also met with Ghandour.

For his part, Ghandour said Salva Kiir’s message pertains to bilateral ties and ways to implement the cooperation agreement in accordance with the outcome of the two presidents meeting in Malabo.

He pointed that Salva Kiir’s visit to Khartoum aims to complete discussions on the outstanding issues, saying the Joint Political and Security Committee (JPSC) is following up on the implementation of these issues.

Ghandour further said he discussed with Alor issues of mutual interest and in particular ways to coordinate positions on regional and international issues especially with regard to East African nations.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

Relations between the two nations soured after South Sudan’s independence following a series of disputes over a number of issues including mutual allegations pertaining to harbor and support of rebels.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

In March 2013, the two countries signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to the plan.

(ST)