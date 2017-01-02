January 1, 2017 (JUBA) – Officials from Southern Liech, one of South Sudan’s new states, have condemned the removal of deputy governor, Simon Chuol Biel.
The government chief whip, Khan Nin Yieh said removal by the governor of his deputy was unacceptable and will weaken the state administration.
Yieh described Biel as a very “dedicated” and “selfless” state civil servant.
Biel was a member of the red army who joined the liberation struggle in the earlier ages,” he said, stressing that the deputy governor’s commitment to the country and its people was always beyond individual aspirations.
The chief whip claimed the governor surrounds himself with “notorious” individuals to continue running the state with “lies, greed and selfishness”.
The officials have urged the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) under South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir Mayardit and first vice president Taban Deng Gai to undertake urgent measures to address the Southern Liech state political situation.
