Sudan urges Juba to expel rebel groups from its territory

January 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Khartoum Sunday has urged South Sudan to implement its pledges and to expel Sudanese rebel who are still in the troubled country.

Members of Darfur rebel group (JEM)

The call comes as the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement -In Opposition (SPLM-IO) renewed accusations that the Sudanese groups are fighting them alongside the government forces in Maban County, in the Upper Nile province.

In statements to the semi-official Sudanese Media centre (SMC) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kamal Ismail called on the South Sudanese government to accelerate the expulsion of the armed movements from their territory saying, " Khartoum has been too patient with Juba and will wait"

Kamal further said that Juba had promised to expel the rebel movements from its territory. He added, "But we know very well that it continues to harbour the rebel movements until now," adding that they are waiting for the implementation of the promise of the South Sudanese government.

"Juba set a timetable to expel the rebel movements but it has not fulfilled its promise," he emphasized.

On 21 October 2016, Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir gave Juba two months to expel the rebels and threatened to reconsider the Cooperation Agreement signed in September 2012.

The United Nations in 2013 and recently the U.S. State Department said that Juba hosts and uses Sudanese rebel groups in its war against the SPLM-IO fighters.

Nearly two weeks ago, South Sudanese Defence Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk Wednesday said Sudanese rebels have complied with the directives to leave the country, stressing that his country wants no foreign rebels.

“We need peace in this country. We don’t need war and so there is no reason to allow our territory to be used by groups whose presence would be used against us and to contribute to causing instability. Because of this, we have talked to the Sudanese rebels and they have left," Juuk told Sudan Tribune on 14 December 2016.

However SPLM-Io Col. William Gatjiath Deng in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune claimed the rebels groups from the neighbouring Sudan displaced many civilians around Maban County north of former Upper Nile State.

“They are cleansing up the civilians, rapes the teenager, girls and women and burned down the surrounded villages, purposely to grab the land in order to settle their own bases in the area,” he said.

The rebel spokesperson further said another armed Sudanese rebels have used the "Yida camp in Unity State as strong base and getting the militarily supplies from the South Sudanese government".

He went to accuse South Sudanese leaders, President Salva Kiir and his First Vice President Taban Deng Gai for misleading the Khartoum government.

(ST)