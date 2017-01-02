 
 
 
Monday 2 January 2017

Detained Tanzanian pilot blames S. Sudan authorities

December 30, 2016 (GANYLIEL) – A Tanzanian pilot, currently in rebel custody in war-torn South Sudan for the third day, has blamed the country’s authorities for his woes.

JPEG - 38.5 kb
The chattered plane detained by rebels (courtesy photo)

In a phone interview with Sudan Tribune on Saturday, Mohammed Nassar said he was duped to believe Ganyliel county in Unity state was under the control of government.

The Tanzanian national operated the plane is now held hostage by rebels. On board was a county commissioner.

“There is no one I can blame, rather than government that told me the area was secured and under their full control, yet we ended up in the hand of the opposition forces on landing in the area,” Nasser told Sudan Tribune over phone.

The detained pilot said he has since failed to contact the Tanzania embassy in Juba, but made contact with family members in Tanzania and colleagues in Juba via email.

John Tap Puot, the rebel-appointed commissioner in the area, says the pilot lacked proper identification documents and wondered by foreigners were being employed.

“We detained the plane and the pilot because he [Nasser] was not in possession of any document, neither passport nor a national identification card, but claimed to be a Tanzanian national,” said Puot.

He, however, said the pilot even failed to provide details of the Tanzanian embassy in Juba when asked to avail them.

The official further disclosed that both the Tanzanian national and Commissioner Peter Gatkoi Beliew were safe.

South Sudanese authorities have not yet reacted on the matter.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 January 09:48, by Native Boy

    These are Kenyan national covering his identity to Tanzania. How can you say you are a Tanzanian without document of legibility? You should not use Tanzanian good name to traitor countries that borne responsibility of instability in RSS.
    Its clear that Kenyans are financial snakes who were hired by warmongers whose interest was to destabilize and gain over night trillions in this war.

    • 2 January 09:55, by Native Boy

      I wonder!
      Its in South Sudan that a foreigner has 1100% equal citizenship right compared to its original citizen who are now called foreigners instead by their business trading leaders.
      This could be through, because our leadership behavior is more of a foreigner that a citizen.
      Its in this country that foreigners can drive, pilot, employed in key govt offices without any question of legibility.

