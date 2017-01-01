 
 
 
Three gunmen accused of killing and carjacking arrested in East Darfur

East Darfur policemen receive a training by a UNAMID instructor in Ed Daein on 21 November 2016 - (UNAMID Photo)

December 31, 2016 (ED-DAEIN) - Security authorities on Saturday have arrested three gunmen accused of killing a resident and injuring a police officer in Al-Fardous locality, some 60 kilometers south of Ed-Daein, East Darfur state capital.

An eyewitness told Sudan Tribune Saturday that “four masked gunmen attempted to carjack an ambulance coming to the hospital in Al-Fardous locality to transport a patient to Ed-Daein hospital”.

He added that the perpetrators failed to carjck the ambulance following fierce resistance from the police officer, saying the latter sustained serious wounds while a son of a medical assistant working at the hospital was killed.

The same witness pointed the security services have apprehended three of the gunmen, saying the search is ongoing for the fourth perpetrator.

According to the witness, the incident caused widespread discontent among residents because it comes after the long periods of calm and stability in the area.

In a separate incident, unknown gunmen on Thursday killed a cattle trader in Abu Jabra area, 25 kilometers east of Ed-Daein and fled to an unknown destination.

Security conditions in East Darfur have recently witnessed remarkable improvement following fierce clashes between Ma’alia and Rizeigat tribes that claimed dozens of lives.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

