December 30, 2016 (RUMBEK) – Authorities in South Sudan’s Western Lakes state have formed a joint military taskforce to crackdown on highway robbers along Rumbek highway.

They forces, officials told Sudan Tribune, are fully mandated to shoot anybody carrying illegal firearms on the highway.

The decision was reportedly reached as part of efforts by intellectuals from the state, backed up by area lawmakers, to ensure the new state is free from illegal firearms.

The Western Lakes state local government minister, Benjamin Makuer Mabor was tasked to execute what intellectuals and legislators resolved during their meeting.

“Shoot anybody carrying illegal firearms – let him/her put down the gun or shoot him/her to death,” partly reads a resolution from the meeting.

Rumbek, the Western Lakes state capital, has witnessed several highway robberies with authorities blaming it on nomadic pastoralists who often move with illegal firearms.

