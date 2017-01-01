 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 1 January 2017

South Sudanese civil servants hit by economic crisis

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 31, 2016 (JUBA) - Civil servants in South Sudan say they face numerous challenges including expulsion, suspension without pay or voluntarily quitting work due to low pay.

JPEG - 27.5 kb
South Sudanese citizens exchange money at the bank (Reuters)

Government employees receive between 300 South Sudanese Pound (SSP) for grade 17 and 3,000 SSP for senior directors as monthly wages. Private members of the police, army and other organised forces gets lower than $15 monthly.

The South Sudanese Pound (SSP) lost about 80% of its value since December 2015 when the government allowed free floating exchange rate regime, effectively increasing prices of basic commodities in the market.

"I receive 1,500 SSP monthly and that can barely purchase a 50kg bag of flour for my family," said Denis Loro, a national government employee.

A 50kg bag of maize flour costs 2,000 SSP or more in Juba. Loro must, however, travel from his home to work daily, paying 20 SSP for two ways or 400 SSP for a month.

"That transport expenditure does not include my feeding and that of my family and the salary is not paid on time," he added.

Loro is one of thousands of South Sudanese whose earning has diminished due to high inflation. Government employees only receive salaries for November in December. Others have not been paid for October, November and December 2016.

"With this host of problems, you are required to go to work everyday and if you fail to report to work, your salary will deduced or you are fired from work," said a ministry of interior employee, declining to reveal his name.

He said many workers had their salaries "detained" by senior management for reporting to all for only two to three days.

"They would say your salary is detained until you explain you never came to work," he added.

Government employees had their salaries increased by 300% in February 2016 but the inflation out compete the pay rise.

"One has to choose to quit the job voluntarily because your earning does not help your family or the government may fire you for not reporting to work daily," said James Duang, also a government employee.

Duang said the choice is hard to mark but the economic is taking the toll.

Economists say ending the war in the world’s youngest nation would help revive the economy beside increasing the oil production in Upper Nile and Unity States.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 January 06:59, by Eastern

    El Tabani is Juba ’implementing peace’ with Kiir overseen by Festus Mogae of JMEC. There’s total peace. The cost of living in Juba is the lowest in the region. The SSP is one of the best currencies in Africa. Happy new year....

    repondre message

    • 1 January 09:03, by nobets wanis

      Eastern ignore ethopia empire 1000 year legacy www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-13351397 I hope the staff eastern get the pay security they deserves

      repondre message

      • 1 January 10:24, by jubaone

        Wanis,
        Just can’t understand the connection of your crap message with the theme of this article. What has 1000 years Ethiopian empire got to do with low civil servants salaries? Disconnect, stupid and seems like jienge logic just incomprehensible.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


How Uganda outsmarts the United States in South Sudan 2016-12-31 08:51:49 By Duop Chak Wuol Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is the epitome of a Pan-Africanist who can praise any world leader who likes his leadership and is known for threatening Western (...)

South Sudan Oil: a curse or a blessing 2016-12-31 08:41:51 By Isaac Yak R. Tutdel The Petroleum Industry in South Sudan (PISS) was inherited from the continuing Sudan and sustains long historical records. South Sudan is endowed with significant (...)

A night mare for the people of South Sudan 2016-12-30 18:47:11 Malual Bol Kiir Previously, when I was a young boy, if I could remember well, the community used to come together slaughtering animals. Being it a bull, a goat a sheep or chicken, would be the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)

Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.