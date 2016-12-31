 
 
 
South Sudan army beefs up security, conducts illicit arms search in Juba

South Sudanese policemen and soldiers are seen along a street following renewed fighting in South Sudan's capital Juba, July 10, 2016. (Photo Reuters)

December 31, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudanese army in collaboration with different security organs have beefed security, setting up check points, searching and seizing illicit weapons from those carrying them without permission.

Acting SPLA spokesperson,Dominic Santo, described the exercise as a disarmament campaign in Juba to recover illegal weapons and to boost security situation in the capital before New Year’s celebrations.

The measure comes in the wake of escalating insecurity and rampant killings and clashes between government forces and armed bandits at night in the city, which have led to several deaths since Dec. 2013.

“The Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) with other members of organized forces has begun an operation of collecting illegal firearms from civilians in Juba,” said Col. Santo.

He said they believe there is a huge amount of illegal firearms in the wrong hands in the city, which has seen a rise in robberies and attacks from armed bandits.

The army will not hesitate to use “necessary force” if necessary, he stressed.

(ST)

(ST)

  • 31 December 21:07, by Jieng Nephew

    This is still illegal excise. Kiir have used Matiang Anyoor Militias to subside the people opposed the government in any form. This war will NEVER end and I know our brothers equatorians have taken it seriously, too bad for those Nuer that been bought by El Taban

    repondre message

    • 31 December 21:31, by Eastern

      I entirely agree with you Jieng Nephiew......

      repondre message

  • 31 December 21:16, by Naath

    The foolish Dinka tribal gang leader is now came up with another plan to murder the 2013 and 2016 survivors.

    repondre message

  • 31 December 21:24, by Wantedd Kidd

    Everyone is suspects
    stop cheating on civilians,
    first of all disarms those Gelweng militia coz they’re the reason for insecurity in Juba.......

    repondre message

  • 31 December 21:49, by Eastern

    I have a Galili Ace and M16 in the house; NSS, what do you say?!!!

    repondre message

    • 31 December 21:57, by South South

      This is a very act from our government. Get illegal guns out from bad people’s hands. It is the responsibility of our government to make sure that guns are not in bad people hands. Anyone who is against that is an enemy of South Sudan. Eastern is not serious about Galili Ace and M16 in his house. Joking, but that ok.

      repondre message

  • 31 December 22:07, by victory john

    the disarment thatyou exercise in capital its not ware sollution in our cuontry ,for the time that there was no crisis to happed in suoth sudan ,i thing there were no illegal weapon in the capital.with out peaceagreement between two parties there wuold be no ware to end in suoth sudan.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

