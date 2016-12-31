SRF-Agar adopts plan to reunite Sudanese opposition’s action

December 30, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) led by Malik Agar has adopted a five-step plan to create a unified center for the opposition groups and convince the international community to support the aspiration of Sudanese people for a regime change.

Members of the sudanese opposition groups meet outside the French capital Paris on November 12, 2015 (ST Photo)

In a statement issued on Thursday night, the group said they agreed on the need for the opposition forces to live up to the aspiration of Sudanese for change as it was recently expressed through the recent two calls for civil disobedience.

"The meeting assessed the mounting tide of (popular protest) and the movement of the mass out of the defence box to the attack, the gradual change in the balance of power towards the overthrow of the regime and the need for the opposition forces to respond through concrete steps to the required tasks,’’ said the statement.

Also, the meeting agreed on the need to explain to the international community the change that has taken place on the ground, and therefore it must change its policies towards the regime and respond to the right of the Sudanese people for change.

The Sudanese opposition is under international pressure to sign humanitarian cessation of hostilities and to negotiate with the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

While the armed groups and many political parties under the umbrella of Sudan Call force and Future Forces for Change (FFC) accept to negotiate others gathered in the National Consensus Forces (NCF), Broad National Front (BNF) refuse to join the negotiating table and call for regime change.

The positive echo in the Sudanese street for calls by activists and civil society group for a general strike pushed the holdout NCF to denounce the negotiating stance of it former allies in the Sudan Call and to say that the Sudanese people reject any compromise with Bashir’s regime.

In order to reunite the position of the SRF factions, the meeting tasked Naseraldin al-Mahdi to reach out Gibril Ibrahim the leader of the other SRF faction to agree on a unified position to be presented to the upcoming Sudan Call Leadership Council meeting of the scheduled for 15-to 20 January.

The statement said this SRF unified position will "strengthen the unity of the Sudan Call and ensure the success of the leadership council".

The meeting also tasked UPFLJ’s leader Zainab Kabashi and Daoud al-Khalifa to contact the NCF in order to seal a joint action agreement and to discuss ways to unify the Sudan Call, NCF and the others.

While the SPLM-N Secretary General was asked to reach the FFC and the BNF to discuss coordination and joint actions.

According to the statement released by the group, the meeting also agreed to reach the social media activists, women, youth and various stakeholders to ensure their active participation in a unified opposition center. It was also agreed to reach the different Diaspora groups like the Sudanese Front for Change and others.

The opposition group includes the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), eastern Sudan opposition group, the United Popular Front for Liberation and Justice (UPFLJ) and the National Umma Party (NUP)-led by Naseraldin al-Mahdi.

Talks between the government and Sudan Call groups are stalled as the government and the armed groups failed to sign cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access agreements which are the first step towards a preparatory meeting to discuss confidence building measures involving the opposition political parties.

The peace process is brokered by High level Implementation Panel of the African Union, led by the former South African President Thabo Mbeki. His team is supported by the United Nations, Germany and the United States.

The meetings of the opposition Sudan Call forces during the year 2016 were dedicated to the peaceful settlement of the war and democratic transition in Sudan.

(ST)