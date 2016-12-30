 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 30 December 2016

Fire forces two-hour shut down at Khartoum airport

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 30, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Khartoum airport on Thursday evening has been shut down for two hours after fire broke out at a nearby ammunition warehouse.

JPEG - 34.4 kb
Passengers arrive at Khartoum’s international airport September 13, 2012. (Photo Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

Well-informed source at Khartoum airport told Sudan Tribune that the airport was shut down for two hours as a safety precaution following an explosion at the ammunition warehouse nearby the military base inside the airport.

“The airport was closed for two hours to ensure the safety of the airplanes during takeoff and landing … the situation was contained and the flight movement at the airport returned to normal after only two hours” said the source.

For his part, the Sudanese army spokesperson Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami said they put out “a limited fire that broke out at an ammunition store in the defence and services brigade inside the premises of the Army General Command”.

He told the official news agency SUNA on Thursday night that the fire didn’t cause any loss of life or equipment.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A night mare for the people of South Sudan 2016-12-30 18:47:11 Malual Bol Kiir Previously, when I was a young boy, if I could remember well, the community used to come together slaughtering animals. Being it a bull, a goat a sheep or chicken, would be the (...)

The necessity of coordination after the success of the civil disobedience 2016-12-29 08:58:21 By Salah Shuaib Before embarking on the next step of those young activists who called for the first and second civil disobedience, supported by Sudan’s opposition forces, there must be a new kind (...)

U.S. State Department praises Khartoum’s ‘Promises’ of improved humanitarian access 2016-12-29 07:12:46 ?Eric Reeves The U.S. State Department yesterday issued a statement praising Khartoum’s promise to improve humanitarian access in Sudan. But as the actual language of the statement makes clear, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)

Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.