Fire forces two-hour shut down at Khartoum airport

December 30, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Khartoum airport on Thursday evening has been shut down for two hours after fire broke out at a nearby ammunition warehouse.

Passengers arrive at Khartoum’s international airport September 13, 2012. (Photo Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

Well-informed source at Khartoum airport told Sudan Tribune that the airport was shut down for two hours as a safety precaution following an explosion at the ammunition warehouse nearby the military base inside the airport.

“The airport was closed for two hours to ensure the safety of the airplanes during takeoff and landing … the situation was contained and the flight movement at the airport returned to normal after only two hours” said the source.

For his part, the Sudanese army spokesperson Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami said they put out “a limited fire that broke out at an ammunition store in the defence and services brigade inside the premises of the Army General Command”.

He told the official news agency SUNA on Thursday night that the fire didn’t cause any loss of life or equipment.

(ST)