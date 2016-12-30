Sudan’s opposition SCoP resumes open air addresses, calls to overthrow the regime

December 30, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition Sudan Congress Party (SCoP) on Friday has resumed its open air addresses in public areas and called upon the Sudanese to rally behind the “looming revolution”.

Since early November, the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) carried out a large arrest campaign against opposition figures and civil society activists after calls to protest against the increase of fuel and electricity prices.

On December 25th, the NISS released 20 opposition members from the SCoP and the Future Forces for Change (FFC).

SCoP on Friday held an open air address following Friday prayer in front of the grand mosque in Al-Hasahisa town in the Gazeera state in central Sudan.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune, SCoP said a large crowed of the residents have listened to the address, saying the speaker mentioned the suffering of the people and deterioration of basic services and health conditions in the town and the surrounding villages.

He called on the residents to rally behind the looming revolution and engage in the resistance actions until “uprooting the regime”, demanding the release of the rest of the political prisoners.

It is noteworthy that the NISS on Wednesday morning has arrested the member of the SCoP’s Central Council Malik Abu al-Hassan and took him to an unknown location.

Also, the NISS continues to detain several SCoP leaders including Abdel-Rahman al-Mahdi, Taha Abu Taher, Mohamed Onor, Ali Abu Mohamed and Munir Mohamed Osman.

The SCoP was established in January 1986. It was first chaired by the former chief-justice Abdel-Mageed Imam who was succeeded by Ibrahim al-Skeikh and has recently elected al-Digair as its third president.

The center-left reformist party calls for social justice and separation of religion and state. It also believes that peaceful transfer of power is the only way to stability and unity of the country.

In recent months, the SCoP has challenged the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and organized political activities in public and open places calling on the citizens to resist the regime and take to the streets in protest against the deterioration of living conditions at all levels.

(ST)