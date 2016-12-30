 
 
 
Friday 30 December 2016

S. Sudan’s First Vice-President unveils plans for hotspot areas

December 30, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan’s First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, has unveiled a peace plan of visiting conflict-stricken and hotspot areas in the country with the view to sensitize the population and members of armed opposition faction, who have not responded to calls to cease hostilities and go to cantonment sites.

Taban Deng Gai addresses delegates after he was sworn-in as South Sudan FVP inside the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Jok Solomun)

Gai, his office said in a statement, starts by visiting Yei, Torit and Yambio in Equatoria before a tour of Wau in Bahr el Ghazal region.

The official, it added, will pay immediate attention to the continued deteriorating security situation in Yei and Western Bahr el Ghazal, visit Yei town on Saturday and later to Wau town in the first week of January next year.

“The first vice president, will, while in these places, hold public rallies with local governors and accompanying delegation to sensitize them about peace and the progress made,” it further stated.

During these visits, the country’s second most powerful official, is expected to convince members of the armed opposition forces still in possession of guns and yet failed to report to the assembling points to immediately observe ceasefire and comply with the directives.

Observers, however, expressed skepticism of the extent to which Gai will continue relating to relate with rebel commanding officers who have either declared allegiance to his predecessor, Riek Machar, because they see him as someone who embodies symbol of the grievances for which they took up arms against the Juba regime.

Sudan Tribune

