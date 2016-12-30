 
 
 
Friday 30 December 2016

S. Sudan governor survives another assassination attempt

December 30, 2016 (JUBA) - The Governor of Lol, one of South Sudan’s newly created states, said he narrowly survived an attempt on his life when unknown gunmen attacked the convoy in which he traveled on Thursday.

Rizik Zachariah Hassan, Governor of Lol state (UN photo)

The incident, Rizik Zakaria Hassan told Sudan Tribune, occurred at Dambara, located about nine miles south of Raja town.

“Yes, it is true. I was traveling in a convoy of four vehicles when we came under attack and I narrowly managed to get out of the situation after our forces engaged the attackers,” Hassan said Friday.

“We managed to disperse them. This happened in an area called Dambara, some nine miles from Raja”, he added.

According to the governor, none of his guards was hurt, but the vehicles used during the journey sustained some bullets.

“My car received three bullets, but we managed to disperse them,” he said.

The attack on the governor was the second in less than a year. In June, there was an attempt on his life in the same area, but he narrowly escaped the attack when opposition forces overran Raja, the capital of his Lol state.

Hassan has been the governor of Lol state, since 24 December 2015. He is the first governor of the state, created by President Salva Kiir on 2 October 2015. He was previously Governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal state.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 December 18:39, by Maguto

    THIS GOVERNOR WILL NOT ESCAPE THE THIRD ATTACK, MY ADVICE IS TO QUITE GOVERNORSHIP, OTHERWISE HE LOST HIS LIVE FOR NOTHING

    repondre message

Comment on this article



