Two killed in South Sudan’s Gbudue state

Dec 29, 2016 (YAMBIO) – Unknown thugs hacked to death two people in South Sudan’s Gbudue state.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

Bodies of the deceased were found on Thursday morning in the outskirt of Yambio town.

The state minister for information and culture says investigations are ongoing to determine the killers.

“This is the information we received as government that two civilian was found dead in the outskirt of Yambio town to the east and as government, we are investigating to know who was behind the killing,” he told the state-owned Yambio FM

Eye witnesses say the bodies of those killed had several cuts, but the motive of the killings is unknown.

Simon Gia, a resident of Yambio, said people live in fear and panic as killings continue around the town and roads are closed, making it difficult for people to visit farms to bring food for survival in the town

He urged government to provide security to citizens so that people can go about their business and live in happiness.

