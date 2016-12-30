 
 
 
Friday 30 December 2016

S. Sudanese rebels detain Tanzanian pilot for "illegal" entry

December 28, 2016 (GANYLIEL) – South Sudan’s armed opposition forces (SPLM-IO) have detained a Tanzanian pilot, who flew a chartered plane, into its controlled area.

JPEG - 38.5 kb
The chattered plane detained by rebels (courtesy photo)

A rebel official, Brig. General John Tap Puot, said investigations were ongoing to determine the identity of the pilot, accused of collaborating with government.

He said they would not release the pilot after he violated the territorial rules and regulations governed by the SPLM-IO.

“We would not have any problem with the pilot if he came alone because he was hired and used to transport a government official meaning there is something behind his coming here,” Puot told Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

The rebel official claimed he was contacted by South Sudan’s First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai demanding that the pilot, currently in the rebels’ hands, be released.

He, however, added that the pilot would only be freed on condition that James Gatdet Dak, the detained spokesperson of rebel leader Riek Machar, is released.

The pilot, identified as Mohammed Nassor Sauh, flew aircraft number, CESSNA 208B-CARAVAN, leased by South Sudan Air Aviation on 1 November.

(ST)

  • 30 December 07:53, by Eastern

    The Tanzanian pilot will be released soon; it’s just a matter of procedures.....

  • 30 December 08:11, by Ram Mi Ran

    Go ahead Mr.John Tap Puot Kang with your demand that the Tanzania Pilot will be release unless the official spoke person of the vision leader is release.
    This is the evident that the East African community are behind illegal transitional government of national unity in Juba.

    • 30 December 08:18, by jubaone

      Ram,
      This is a good deal: James Gatdet for the Tanzanian pilot, nothing more nothing less. How God works wonders by bringing the pilot straight into the hands of the opposition forces.

  • 30 December 08:15, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Rebels commanders are demand unable thing,
    The Tanzania pilot flew into their territory didn’t committed any crimes but
    James Gatdet Dak,is a criminal person he is the who destabilize South Sudan through have he say.

Comment on this article



