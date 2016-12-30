 
 
 
Jalle community petition gov’t over continous attacks, killings

December 29, 2016 (BOR) – Members of the Jalle community have petitioned Jonglei state governor over repeated attacks by cattle raiders, blaming government for failure to intervene or protect them during attacks.

JPEG - 102 kb
Jonglei state governor, Phillip Aguer speaks during the independence occassion July 9, 2016 (ST)

Kuol Bol Ayom, an MP representing Bor north County (Jalle) in the state assembly, told the media in Bor on Thursday after the community met with the governor, that they needed back their stolen heads of cattle, demanding that their love ones killed during the fighting be compensated.

“The government must intervene fully in order to bring the cattle back to the people, those who killed must be brought to the book to face the sentences [for their crimes] and those who are killed from our side must be compensated, let the law take its course”, said Bol.

On the 14, Jalle was attacked by suspected Murle raiders, who took over 12,000 heads of cattle. A total of 28 people were killed, including 11 of the attackers and 17 from Jalle.

Three children were also abducted by the same raiders.

Those who attacked Jalle are claimed by both Boma and Jonglei state governments allied to general Khalid Boutros, the former deputy of David Yauyau, who defected some months back.

Hundreds of people are now leaving Jalle, an area that had been prone to attacks. Some of the families are crossing to Awerial in Eastern Lakes state, while others are coming to settle in Bor town. Majority of these families have no food to eat, especially the children who had been depending on milk.

The governor of Jonglei had earlier promised to ensure that the looted heads of cattle were returned to their owners.

“The governor tried to comfort these people who are actually very desperate, the raided cattle will be returned to the owners, the government will take the lead”, said Bol.

The government also appealed to humanitarian agencies to support communities with food.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

