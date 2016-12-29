FVP Gai to visits Wau over SPLM-IO containment sites



December 29, 2016 (WAU) – South Sudanese Minister for Agriculture, Kornelo Kon Ngu, Thursday said that the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai will soon visit Wau State to address the issue of insecurity.

Kon said Taban’s visit aims at identifying those who are still resisting with arms in the western part of the state whether they represent a new rebellion or belong to the SPLM-IO which is currently part of the Transitional Government of National Unity.

“The humanitarian situation in Wau is in a difficult situation and, I am going to talk about it with the First Vice President. I will tell him the situation Wau state is undergoing. It is clear the SPLM IO are now part of the government, so if IO are in the government, those who are still fighting in the name of IO should immediately respect the cession of hostility and join the Transitional government of National Unity which currently run by President Salva Kiir and Taban Deng Gai,” said Ngu.

“For sure we have the chief of staff, the high ranking command in the SPLM-IO who is the First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan General Taban Deng Gai will come to Wau State in the SPLM-IO response to peace implementation. I will talk to him again and again so that he will reach a final security environment with those who are still holding arms in Wau State if they are members of SPLM-IO," he said.

The minister expressed hopes that his visit to Wau help them to identify the insurgents and determine how to deal with them.

"I hope there will be no insecurity in Wau state. These people should come back and the road from Yambio – Wau should open time to time if I return to Juba," he said.

Taban is leading a splinter faction of the SOLM-IO led by Riek Machar. He broke away from the SPLM-IO last July when troops loayl to Machar clashed last July with the government forces.

Many of the rebel combatants are loyal to the firmer First Vice-President Machar.

The minister also urged civilians sheltering at the UN camps and churches to return to their homes.

The minister said his ministry is working hard with all state in the country such that each county in the state will prepare to cultivate 30,000 feddan of land as part of boosting food production in the coming year 2017.

He said his ministry is already in contact with international organizations to provide the state-tractors with the needed spare parts during the cultivation season.

(ST)