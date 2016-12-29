 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 29 December 2016

S. Sudan slams rights groups for regretting failure of sanctions

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 29, 2016 (JUBA)- A South Sudanese diplomat Thursday has slammed the regret expressed by some human rights organisations for the failure of the United Nations Security Council to impose targeted sanctions and arms embargo, saying they don’t care much about anybody.

JPEG - 44 kb
The UN Security Council votes unanimously to impose sanctions on those blocking peace in South Sudan (Photo: UN/Devra Berkowitz)

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mawien Makol said it was not time for imposition of sanctions but time for global community to work with the government to implement the peace

He was reacting to reports in which seven international non-governmental groups expressed grave concerns over the UN Security Council’s failure to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan.

Last Friday, Amnesty International, Control Arms, Enough Project, Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, Humanity United, Human Rights Watch, and PAX said in a joint statement that the rejection of sanctions was ‘deeply disappointing.’

If the council had passed the proposal, the resolution would have placed a travel ban and asset freeze on two senior South Sudanese officials and SPLM-IO leader.

The seven groups warned that the rejection would allow the parties to the agreement in South Sudan to easily access more arms. It says growing stockpiles of arms in the country will eventually allow the conflict to continue.

The South Sudanese leadership says the decision by the UN Security Council was in the interest of peace in the country and it would have undermined peace efforts.

The proposal seeking imposition of arms embargo and targeted sanction was submitted to the Security Council by the United States but it failed to secure nine votes needed to pass. Seven votes approved and eight abstained.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The necessity of coordination after the success of the civil disobedience 2016-12-29 08:58:21 By Salah Shuaib Before embarking on the next step of those young activists who called for the first and second civil disobedience, supported by Sudan’s opposition forces, there must be a new kind (...)

U.S. State Department praises Khartoum’s ‘Promises’ of improved humanitarian access 2016-12-29 07:12:46 ?Eric Reeves The U.S. State Department yesterday issued a statement praising Khartoum’s promise to improve humanitarian access in Sudan. But as the actual language of the statement makes clear, (...)

Will the Court of Appeal deliver justice to the 16 people sentenced to life imprisonment in South Sudan? 2016-12-26 06:28:14 By Kamis James Lotua The sovereignty of the people of South Sudan is “vested in the people and shall be exercised by the State through its democratic and representative institutions established (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)

Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.