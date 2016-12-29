Doctor acquitted of alleged crime in Awerial county

December 28, 2016 (BOR) - A local doctor, running is private clinic in Awerial county of South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state had been acquitted by the county court over a suspected adultery related case, Sudan Tribune has reliably learned.

On 26 December, the accused was found in his clinic with female patients and arrested.

The suspected defendant, who lived in Mingkaman as an internally displaced person was said to be been “lightly fined” two heads of cattle valued at SSP20,000 ($222).

Andrew Magor Deng, the county police inspector said the court acquitted the doctor upon paying a fine.

“Investigation was done, but he was found not guilty of committing adultery , but there was a slight mistake he did, by allowing the female patient to sit on his bed”, said Deng.

The local doctor allegedly has a bed in his clinic where the patient was found seated. The woman’s family mmediately opened a case and demanded for the doctor’s arrest.

The names of both the accused and the patient were not disclosed to the public.

Karakoon Waat, who chaired Awerial court, said his court had not found sufficient evident to convict the man of adultery, by paying a fine of 6 heads of cattle to the family of the wife and 6 months imprisonment along side a fine not exceeding SSP1000.

Karakoon advised the men to respect other people’s wives, as cases of adultery easily results into inter-clan fight.

“Men should respect other people’s wives, by not keeping their phone numbers in this country, secondly, anybody found committing crime of any kind should not beaten, as it may result to death. If any criminal is found, he should be arrested and handed over to police “, said Karakoon.

