S. Sudan’s presidency says arms embargo "double standard"

December 28, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan presidential spokesperson has commended countries whose representatives at the United Nations Security Council failed to approve a vote seeking to impose arms embargo and targeted sanction on the young nation.

South Sudan’s presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny (AFP)

Ateny Wek Ateny, who speak for President Kiir described the proposed resolution to impose an arms embargo as “double standards”. He denied reports of atrocities being committed by the government.

He was reacting to last week’s vote at the Council where 15 of its members failed to reach consensus on whether they should impose arms embargo and targeted sanctions.

Seven votes went in favour of the proposal while eight other countries including Russia, China and Japan abstained. Nine votes and no veto are required for a resolution to be adopted by the Security Council.

If it were approved, the country would have been denied an opportunity to buy and acquire weapons advocates and critics say are used to kill her own citizens pushing for reforms and democratic process.

The approved proposal would also have restricted travels of key figures in the government and armed opposition, including its leader, Riek Machar.

The chief of general staff of the South Sudanese army (SPLA), Paul Malong Awan, an ally of president and an architect of the conflict with information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth are among the officials who would be placed on a global watch list.

(ST)

  • 29 December 06:41, by Sir King

    This is USA Molding this useless idea. If it is a matter of preventing genocide, then we will resort into Panga, machettes and other weapons in destroying these gangs tribes of Kakwa, Kuku, Madi, Pajulu etc who attack innocent passengers on the roads. Fuck them all.

    • 29 December 07:01, by Eastern

      Then the Kuku, Kakwa, Madi, Pojulu, etc will use on Dinka what they know how to use best. Fuck you too!.....

    • 29 December 07:39, by mountain boy

      De-so called Sir king or Miss Queen,
      the Dinkas are nothing to the whole Equatoria in general, forget about mentioning few forgetting tribes of Equatoria or because you know that side eastern are men and they behave rudely like you Dinkas. By the way by the time this leadership has been taken away from you Dinkas, forget about leadership in the republic of South Sudan you either go back home.

  • 29 December 07:46, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    I applaud the move by those UNSC member states who abstained from voting in favour of arms embargo and targeted sanctions against South Sudan.That’s how a serious and benign friendship can be realised.In fact,there’s no any imminent genocide as UNSC and Job Seekers put it.Our country is stable with citizenry enjoying normal activities.Our country won’t plunge in such a mess until infinite time.

  • 29 December 07:53, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Hahaha! I am so sorry to be with tribal fighters on this page.Alas! There’s no logic to use tribes as tool of attaining your interest guys? I have been a member here for so long and no time I have ever written on my tribal basis nor have I commented.You’re all citizens of this country experiencing such predicaments.You better devise successful mechanism to bring situation under control not roaring

Sudan Tribune

