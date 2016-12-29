December 28, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan presidential spokesperson has commended countries whose representatives at the United Nations Security Council failed to approve a vote seeking to impose arms embargo and targeted sanction on the young nation.
- South Sudan’s presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny (AFP)
Ateny Wek Ateny, who speak for President Kiir described the proposed resolution to impose an arms embargo as “double standards”. He denied reports of atrocities being committed by the government.
He was reacting to last week’s vote at the Council where 15 of its members failed to reach consensus on whether they should impose arms embargo and targeted sanctions.
Seven votes went in favour of the proposal while eight other countries including Russia, China and Japan abstained. Nine votes and no veto are required for a resolution to be adopted by the Security Council.
If it were approved, the country would have been denied an opportunity to buy and acquire weapons advocates and critics say are used to kill her own citizens pushing for reforms and democratic process.
The approved proposal would also have restricted travels of key figures in the government and armed opposition, including its leader, Riek Machar.
The chief of general staff of the South Sudanese army (SPLA), Paul Malong Awan, an ally of president and an architect of the conflict with information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth are among the officials who would be placed on a global watch list.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
U.S. State Department praises Khartoum’s ‘Promises’ of improved humanitarian access 2016-12-29 07:12:46 ?Eric Reeves The U.S. State Department yesterday issued a statement praising Khartoum’s promise to improve humanitarian access in Sudan. But as the actual language of the statement makes clear, (...)
Will the Court of Appeal deliver justice to the 16 people sentenced to life imprisonment in South Sudan? 2016-12-26 06:28:14 By Kamis James Lotua The sovereignty of the people of South Sudan is “vested in the people and shall be exercised by the State through its democratic and representative institutions established (...)
Can Kiir’s call for national dialogue salvage South Sudan from total collapse? 2016-12-25 22:42:06 By Juma Mabor Marial Just like many other South Sudanese citizens who have been victims of bad governance and greedy politics in this country, I had given up every little hope that I had for (...)
MORE