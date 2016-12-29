December 28, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan presidential spokesperson has commended countries whose representatives at the United Nations Security Council failed to approve a vote seeking to impose arms embargo and targeted sanction on the young nation.

South Sudan’s presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny (AFP)

Ateny Wek Ateny, who speak for President Kiir described the proposed resolution to impose an arms embargo as “double standards”. He denied reports of atrocities being committed by the government.

He was reacting to last week’s vote at the Council where 15 of its members failed to reach consensus on whether they should impose arms embargo and targeted sanctions.

Seven votes went in favour of the proposal while eight other countries including Russia, China and Japan abstained. Nine votes and no veto are required for a resolution to be adopted by the Security Council.

If it were approved, the country would have been denied an opportunity to buy and acquire weapons advocates and critics say are used to kill her own citizens pushing for reforms and democratic process.

The approved proposal would also have restricted travels of key figures in the government and armed opposition, including its leader, Riek Machar.

The chief of general staff of the South Sudanese army (SPLA), Paul Malong Awan, an ally of president and an architect of the conflict with information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth are among the officials who would be placed on a global watch list.

(ST)