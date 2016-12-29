 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 29 December 2016

High fares hit S. Sudan festive season

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

South Sudanese pack their belongings on a bus before their trip back to the South in Khartoum (Ashraf ShazlyAFP/Getty/ Image file Photo)

December 28, 2016 (JUBA) – High transport fares are draining funds from South Sudanese travelling during festive season, several commuters say.

With inflation of local currency, the South Sudanese Pound (SSP) at more than 800% and scare fuel, the increase in the number of passengers triggered a surge in the prices of tickets.

“There an increase of fares for about 30%,” said John Deng who owns a hardtop car that travels between Bor and Juba.

In November, Deng said passengers were charged between 600 and 800 SSP for the 200km Juba-Bor road, he said. That jumped to 1,000 and 1,200 SSP a week before Christmas. Juba to Nimule has surged from 500 SSP to 1,000 SSP during the festive season.

“It is a difficult choice that one has to make; to visit the family in the countryside or just spend holidays here in Juba,” said Martin Yota, a resident of Juba.

Yota denied against travelling but sent the transport fares to his parents “because there is no need to travel when I will not be able to help them with cash anyway.”

Traders attribute the increase in fares to high number of travellers and scarce fuel.

“The number of people travelling between Juba and Bor increased and there is no fuel. We have to buy it [fuel] in the black market,” he said.

In the black market, a litre of diesel costs 80 SSP compared to 22 SSP at the official price. The government owned Nile Pet company supplies fuel to South Sudan but it is rarely available.

In December 2015, the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank of South Sudan allowed free floating exchange rate for the United States dollars from the fixed USD 1 to 3SSP. Currently, USD 1 fetch 94 SSP in the black market and South Sudanese currency has lost 80% of its value over the last twelve months. The fuel subsidies have been described unrealistic by critics.

Professor John Akec, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba, said the citizens are not benefiting from the fuel subsidies.

“The beneficiaries are young men, women, and children selling fuel on roads’ side, and their distributors who are pocketing subsidies at most,” said Akec in an op-ed published recently in the local press.

He said the government should remove the subsidies and redirect the money to other priority needs.

“Redirecting resources away from fuel subsidies could help reduce the deficit in the current budget from 40 percent to about 20 percent. It will not solve all our economic owes, but will partially assist towards closing the large gap in our public finances. It will also help stabilize the exchange rate of South Sudan pound against dollar as it will increase the oil revenue coming in,” he said.

For now, the travellers are paying the cost and diminishing their savings.

“It is one of the toughest holidays I have ever spent,” said David Tut, who flew to Bentiu from South Sudan’s capital Juba, paying 10,000 SSP for a commercial flight for just over hour trip.

"I had to cut my holidays and return to Juba because I risk spending all the cash I had there and be unable to return to work," he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 December 06:57, by Eastern

    They continue to lie that there’s peace agreement which is holding and bring well implemented by Kiir and El Tabsn Deng. Morons!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


U.S. State Department praises Khartoum’s ‘Promises’ of improved humanitarian access 2016-12-29 07:12:46 ?Eric Reeves The U.S. State Department yesterday issued a statement praising Khartoum’s promise to improve humanitarian access in Sudan. But as the actual language of the statement makes clear, (...)

Will the Court of Appeal deliver justice to the 16 people sentenced to life imprisonment in South Sudan? 2016-12-26 06:28:14 By Kamis James Lotua The sovereignty of the people of South Sudan is “vested in the people and shall be exercised by the State through its democratic and representative institutions established (...)

Can Kiir’s call for national dialogue salvage South Sudan from total collapse? 2016-12-25 22:42:06 By Juma Mabor Marial Just like many other South Sudanese citizens who have been victims of bad governance and greedy politics in this country, I had given up every little hope that I had for (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)

Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.