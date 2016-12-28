December 27, 2016 (GANYLIEL) - South Sudan rebels arrested a senior government official who flew into the armed opposition controlled area without permission, multiple sources and officials told Sudan Tribune Tuesday.

Rebels protect civilians from the Nuer ethnic group (not seen) walking through flooded areas to reach a camp in UNMISS base in Bentiu, Sept. 20, 2014 (Photo AP/Matthew Abbott)

Gatkoi Beliew Doar, the Nyal county commissioner was reportedly arrested after his chartered plane landed in the rebel territory..

A close ally of South Sudan president, Salva Kiir, Doar had flown into his home town in Payinjiar county, located in the oil-rich Unity State.

Accompanied by his wife, the commissioner was immediately disarmed by the rebels when the plane landed at Ganyiel airstrip.

The rebel-appointed commissioner of Payinjiar country, Brig. Gen. John Tap Puot confirmed Tuesday’s arrest of the government official.

He further said the armed opposition forces confiscated from the Nyal county commissioner three boxes that contained South Sudanese Pound (SSP), claims Sudan Tribune could not easily verify.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Doar was in Ganyliel to sensitize the population on the 2015 peace agreement and to encourage people in the area to support First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai.

Some reports have also suggested that members of parliament from Payinjiar county in the newly-created Liech state and those allied to newly appointed first vice president, were behind the move to struck another peace deal with the armed opposition forces in the area.

Payinjiar county remains one of the armed opposition’s major strongholds, despite several attempts by government to recapture it.

(ST)