December 27, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan army (SPLA) chief of staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan, has returned to the capital, Juba after treatment at a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

S Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is received by Chief of General Staff of the SPLA Paul Malong Awan at the airport in Juba March 6, 2015 (Reuters)

Awan fell unwell last week, sparking tension and uncertainty as he was flown out of the country unconsciousness.

Video footages played on the state-owned SSBC on Saturday showed the senior army officer talking about his illness, particularly how it all started. He said his busy work schedules did not allow him to detect that he had developed Malaria, which caused the rise in blood sugar level but added that it was now under control.

Awan said he regained his health on Tuesday and was ready to resume his duties.

He thanked the general public, army and the president for sympathy and solidarity support extended to him while in hospital, saying he and his family were grateful.

The top military officer told reporters on arrival at Juba airport that he was suffering from malaria, diabetes and fatigue.

“Thank God I was diagnosed and treated, and I have also been given a medication, that’s why I returned back to the country, “he said.

(ST)