 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 28 December 2016

S. Sudan army chief returns after treatment in Kenya

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 27, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan army (SPLA) chief of staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan, has returned to the capital, Juba after treatment at a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
S Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is received by Chief of General Staff of the SPLA Paul Malong Awan at the airport in Juba March 6, 2015 (Reuters)

Awan fell unwell last week, sparking tension and uncertainty as he was flown out of the country unconsciousness.

Video footages played on the state-owned SSBC on Saturday showed the senior army officer talking about his illness, particularly how it all started. He said his busy work schedules did not allow him to detect that he had developed Malaria, which caused the rise in blood sugar level but added that it was now under control.

Awan said he regained his health on Tuesday and was ready to resume his duties.

He thanked the general public, army and the president for sympathy and solidarity support extended to him while in hospital, saying he and his family were grateful.

The top military officer told reporters on arrival at Juba airport that he was suffering from malaria, diabetes and fatigue.

“Thank God I was diagnosed and treated, and I have also been given a medication, that’s why I returned back to the country, “he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 December 09:32, by Ajongtar

    Hah, Lisa........... We left your grave opened yet.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Will the Court of Appeal deliver justice to the 16 people sentenced to life imprisonment in South Sudan? 2016-12-26 06:28:14 By Kamis James Lotua The sovereignty of the people of South Sudan is “vested in the people and shall be exercised by the State through its democratic and representative institutions established (...)

Can Kiir’s call for national dialogue salvage South Sudan from total collapse? 2016-12-25 22:42:06 By Juma Mabor Marial Just like many other South Sudanese citizens who have been victims of bad governance and greedy politics in this country, I had given up every little hope that I had for (...)

Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)

Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.