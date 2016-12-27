December 27, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has expressed disappointment with the global community for isolating his administration, claiming the young nation has been written off.

President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

“I know that many in the world community have written us off and there are many out there who believe that the situation in South Sudan will never get any better. We have a simple message for them, South Sudan shall rise once again and it shall be triumphant against all the odds”, he said in a Christmas message to the nation.

The South Sudan leader said he was optimistic the war-torn nation would come out of the situation to which it has been thrown into after the 2013 political differences within the leadership of the governing Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) over pushes for internal reforms and democratic processes-turned violent.

“Let the skeptics be reminded that the proclamation of South Sudan’s independence on July 9, 2011 was perceived as a mission impossible and yet you the people of South Sudan succeeded to make it possible,” said the South Sudanese leader.

He further added, “Therefore if you could accomplish such a feat, why would anyone question your ability to recover from the present predicament? This country shall emerge stronger, united and prosperous and we shall be the envy of the world”.

According to Kiir, the national dialogue he and his administration initiated as the only way to resolve differences would go down in the history books as the turning point when South Sudan regains peace.

“Peace and prosperity are within our reach and I challenge all of you to unite and work together to return the good days of South Sudan,” he stressed.

The clashes come barely a month after Kiir announced a national dialogue involving a bottom-top approach to address local grievances and political issues affecting the country. He formed a committee to lead the dialogue, a move critics say could derail the process.

(ST)