 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 27 December 2016

SPLA chief of staff discharged from hospital

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 26, 2016 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese army chief of staff Monday has been discharged from hospital a week after being found lying unconscious in his room on Sunday 18 December.

JPEG - 24.5 kb
President Salva Kiir, (L), accompanied by army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan, (R), waves during an independence day ceremony in the capital Juba, on July 9, 2015 (Photo AP)

General Paul Malong Awan will travel to Juba on Tuesday after he left the Nairobi Hospital, multiple sources confirmed to Sudan Tribune on Monday.

Awan was diagnosed with malaria.

He was appointed the SPLA Chief of General Staff on 24 April 2014, after the eruption of the South Sudanese crisis in December 2013.

The United States sought a vote by the Security Council to impose targeted sanctions on General Awan, former First Vice President Riek Machar and Information Minister Michael Makuei.

The former governor of Northern Bahr el Gazal is accused of mobilizing Dinka militia group responsible for atrocities against civilians and violating the ceasefire agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 December 07:02, by Future1

    Thank God he is save we needn’t death this time but true dialogue and hold those responsible for committing any crime, atrocities accountable. God only knows when will He take one’s life.

    repondre message

  • 27 December 08:20, by king kush

    ??? ?????? ??? ??????? ?????? ?????? ??? ?????

    repondre message

  • 27 December 09:44, by Jieng Nephew

    Bulshit! Soon he will be buried for good.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Will the Court of Appeal deliver justice to the 16 people sentenced to life imprisonment in South Sudan? 2016-12-26 06:28:14 By Kamis James Lotua The sovereignty of the people of South Sudan is “vested in the people and shall be exercised by the State through its democratic and representative institutions established (...)

Can Kiir’s call for national dialogue salvage South Sudan from total collapse? 2016-12-25 22:42:06 By Juma Mabor Marial Just like many other South Sudanese citizens who have been victims of bad governance and greedy politics in this country, I had given up every little hope that I had for (...)

Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)

Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.