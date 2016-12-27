SPLA chief of staff discharged from hospital

December 26, 2016 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese army chief of staff Monday has been discharged from hospital a week after being found lying unconscious in his room on Sunday 18 December.

President Salva Kiir, (L), accompanied by army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan, (R), waves during an independence day ceremony in the capital Juba, on July 9, 2015 (Photo AP)

General Paul Malong Awan will travel to Juba on Tuesday after he left the Nairobi Hospital, multiple sources confirmed to Sudan Tribune on Monday.

Awan was diagnosed with malaria.

He was appointed the SPLA Chief of General Staff on 24 April 2014, after the eruption of the South Sudanese crisis in December 2013.

The United States sought a vote by the Security Council to impose targeted sanctions on General Awan, former First Vice President Riek Machar and Information Minister Michael Makuei.

The former governor of Northern Bahr el Gazal is accused of mobilizing Dinka militia group responsible for atrocities against civilians and violating the ceasefire agreement.

